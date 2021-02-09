Reid Satterfield scored 22 points, Jakobi Gillespie scored 19 and Terry Grove chipped in 12 to lead the Greeneville Greene Devils to a 69-63 non-district boys basketball win over the Morristown East Hurricanes on Monday night at Hal Henard Gym.
Greeneville avenges a 65-53 loss at Morristown East on Dec. 1. The Devils have won five straight and 15 of their past 16 games. They’re 19-6 overall and have clinched the top seed in the District 2-2A tournament with a 10-0 district mark.
Morristown East, which had won five straight and 15 of its past 16 going into Monday’s game, falls to 18-5 and will be the top seed in the District 2-3A tournament with a 10-1 district record.
Late in the third quarter into the fourth, Greeneville put together a 12-0 run to build its biggest lead, 55-41.
Grove scored on a layup off a pass from Connor DeBusk to spark the spurt at the 1:37 mark of the third.
Adjatay Dabbs knocked down a 3-pointer before Satterfield closed the scoring in the third, driving the left side of the lane for a left-handed layup and a 50-41 Greeneville lead.
Trey Mayes opened the scoring in the fourth with two free throws and Satterfield followed with a 3-pointer from the left wing for the 55-41 lead with 6:40 to play.
Morristown East then went on a 9-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Kyle Colinger from the left wing, to pull within 55-50 with 4:52 left.
Gillespie and Grove each scored six points over the final 4:37 as the Devils held on.
Grove had two layups, and Gillespie and Satterfield each had one in an 8-2 spurt that gave Greeneville a 63-52 cushion with 2:06 to play.
Morristown East’s Braden Ilic drained three 3-pointers in an 11-4 run that cut the lead to 67-63 with 26 seconds left.
Gillespie sank four free throws down the stretch to turn back the Hurricanes. He converted a one-and-one to give Greeneville a 67-60 lead with 34 seconds left and knocked down two more with 24 seconds to play for the 69-63 final.
Greeneville led 13-11 after one quarter and 34-30 at halftime.
Ilic led Morristown East with 22 points, while Micah Simpson had 16 and Colinger finished with 11.
Greeneville will host Cosby and high-flying senior guard Trey Johnson at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Cosby is just 10-9 overall, but the Eagles have wrapped up the top seed in District 2-A with an 8-0 district record.
Johnson, whose dunks often light up Cosby Twitter feeds, scored a school record 60 points in a 95-20 win over Greenback on Jan. 29.