In the third inning of a 14-1 win at South Greene on Tuesday, Greeneville senior shortstop Trey Massengill thought he had hit the first home run of his high school career.
Turns out, Massengill’s towering drive to left field bounced over the fence. And after rounding second base already in a home run trot, he was told by the base umpire he’d have to return to second and settle for a ground-rule double.
“With the way the fence is at South Greene, you couldn’t tell what happened,” Massengill said. “Nobody had signaled anything. I saw the outfielder hold his hands up, so I thought it was gone.
“Me being a lead-off hitter, it would have been a pretty big deal to hit one out. It was a long walk back to second for sure.”
Who could blame Massengill for being optimistic about the blast? After all, three Greene Devils – Adrian Bundy, Avery Collins and Preston Justice – have already gone yard through Greeneville’s first five games, and Ayden Cheney and Hunter Richards flew out to the warning track at Jefferson County on Friday.
“Our lineup is deep,” Massengill said.
Greeneville cranked out 12 hits on Tuesday. All nine Greene Devils in the starting lineup had at least one, and freshman Corbin Cannon came off the bench for another.
Massengill was 2-for-5 with the double and an RBI. Including a 3-for-3 day in a 10-0 win over South Greene at home on Monday, Massengill is 5-for-8 with a double, an RBI, four runs scored and three stolen bases in his past two games.
“During batting practice, (Greeneville coach Andy Collins) has really been talking about driving on top of the baseball,” Massengill said. “As a team, we’ve been hitting a lot of popups. Hitting the ball on the ground puts pressure on the opposing team and gives them a chance to make mistakes. So I’ve just really been trying to drive more on top of the ball.”
Collins finished 2-for-3 with two RBI on Tuesday, while Nick Iezzi had a double and two RBI. Bundy had a hit and two RBI, Cheney had a hit and an RBI, Walker Townsley had a hit and an RBI, Will Hurley had a double, and Hunter Richards and Justice each had a hit.
Richards (1-0) drew the start on the mound and tossed four shutout innings for the win. He gave up a hit, walked one and struck out five.
Collins pitched the fifth, giving up doubles to Jesse Lawing and Dustin Crum for South Greene’s lone run while striking out one.
It was Collins’ first appearance on the mound this season after missing the opening week of the season last week due to winning a state championship with Greeneville’s basketball team.
Cheney worked the sixth, retiring all three batters he faced, before Iezzi pitched the seventh, striking out all three batters he faced.
The Greene Devils played error free for the second straight day.
Nathan Lisenby drew the start on the mound for South Greene and took the loss. In three innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs (all unearned), walked one and struck out two.
Greeneville’s eight unearned runs off Lisenby came in the second inning with South Greene making five of its six errors in the frame.
Isaac Collins pitched the fourth and fifth innings for South Greene. He gave up two hits, two runs, walked one and struck out one.
Preston Bailey tossed the sixth and seventh innings for the Rebels. He allowed five hits, four runs, walked two and struck out two.
Hayden Hartman had a hit for South Greene.
Greeneville, now 4-1 overall and 2-0 in District 2-2A, travels to Sullivan South for a non-district game on Wednesday.
South Greene (1-4, 0-2) plays at Washburn on Thursday.