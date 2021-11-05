Earlier in the week, Greeneville football coach Eddie Spradlen sent up a warning that the South-Doyle Cherokees weren’t a typical underdog in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Spradlen was right. The Cherokees weren’t bad Friday night. But they certainly couldn’t go the distance with the No. 1-ranked Greene Devils.
After taking a couple punches early from the Cherokees, the Greene Devils got their legs under them and cruised to a 49-14 win.
“We figured we were going to play South-Doyle in the second round and they’re really probably a third-round team,” said Spradlen, whose Greene Devils improve to 11-0. “I tried to tell our guys it’s going to be a tough road in the 4A playoffs this year with how everything shook out (in the bracket). And they responded and kept on getting after it tonight.
“We worked hard during our off week last week to get ready for this. We had a really good week of practice this week, probably one of the better weeks of practice we’ve had all year. And things turned out good.”
With the game tied 14-14 in the second quarter, the Greene Devils got the breathing room they needed when quarterback Brady Quillen hit running back Mason Gudger with a 26-yard touchdown pass and Zac Chrisman returned a fumble 35 yards for a TD in the span of two minutes.
With Greeneville facing third-and-13 at the South-Doyle 26-yard line with 7:41 to play in the quarter, Quillen found Gudger one-on-one with a linebacker and lobbed the TD toss over the top to the right corner of the end zone.
Cooper Graham booted the PAT to give the Greene Devils a 21-14 lead.
“We worked that play all week,” Gudger said. “We weren’t sure if we were going to run it. But if the situation called for it, it was in the playbook.
“South-Doyle was in man coverage all night, so we knew a linebacker was going to have to cover me. When the coaches called the play, I knew if I was open, Brady was going to throw it to me. (The linebacker) was trying to cover me, but he was too late. And I just had to make a play on the ball.”
Spradlen credited assistant coaches David Crawford and Cody Baugh for the play.
“Coach Baugh and coach Crawford went back and forth on that play and I think Coach Baugh called that one,” Spradlen said. “Having both of them upstairs is big for us. They work together well and get those plays in. I couldn’t be more excited to have both of those guys. They’re big time.”
On the fourth play of South-Doyle’s ensuing possession, quarterback Nick Martin and running back Shawn Gary fumbled an exchange at their 35-yard line before Chrisman scooped the ball and rambled to the end zone.
Another PAT from Graham pushed Greeneville to a 28-14 lead at the 5:48 mark of the second.
“I saw the ball rolling on the ground and I thought I had to get it,” said Chrisman, a sophomore. “I didn’t want to just jump on it. The coaches are always talking about scoop and score, so that’s what I did.
“I never thought I could pick up a fumble and run 35 yards for a touchdown. It was a surprise. I felt like someone was behind me the whole way. I gave a little look over my shoulder and I didn’t see anybody, so I was home bound. It felt really good.”
The game had been billed as a matchup between Gudger and Gary, both of whom are among five semifinalists for the Class 4A Mr. Football award.
And while Gary (109 yards and a TD on 25 carries) kept pace with Gudger (124 yards and a TD on 17 carries) on the ground, Gudger finished with 103 yards receiving on two catches, both of which went for scores.
“Before the game, I told Mason, ‘It’s Mr. Football against Mr. Football. Do we just want to go ahead and give (Gary) the trophy or what?’” Spradlen said with a chuckle. “Mason showed up like I knew he would. I was just trying to aggravate him and give him a hard time, one because of the great kid he is and the good relationship we have with each other and, two, to stir the pot a little. But I knew we were going to get his best tonight and we’ll get his best each week throughout the playoffs.”
Quillen wound up completing 10 of 16 passes for five TDs with one interception.
Jakobi Gillespie had three catches for 64 yards and two TDs, and Adjatay Dabbs had two catches for 60 yards and a TD.
Greeneville’s defense, meanwhile, contained South-Doyle’s passing game for the most part. Martin completed just five of 20 for 93 yards and a TD with two interceptions.
Gary also attempted a pass that was intercepted.
Greeneville’s Jackson Tillery had two interceptions, while Dabbs had the other.
Greeneville will host Fulton – a 42-7 winner over Volunteer – in the second round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.