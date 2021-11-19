Most times in life, the second time around is going to be easier.
Not the case, though, when it comes to playoff clashes between the Greeneville Greene Devils and Elizabethton Cyclones.
Yes, the Greene Devils manhandled the Cyclones 42-12 in the Region 1-4A meeting between the two teams during the regular season on Sept. 3.
But going on recent history and the quality program Elizabethton is, Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen expects more of a fight from the Cyclones when the two teams meet for the second time in the Class 4A state quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Burley Stadium.
Greeneville enters the game 12-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, while Elizabethton is 10-1 and ranked No. 3.
“I feel like the last time we played them, they were a really good football team, and they’ve continued to get better as the season has gone on,” Spradlen said. “Without a doubt, we’re going to get their best performance. They have the same goals with their football team that we have.”
The past four 4A state championships have gone through Elizabethton and Greeneville with the Greene Devils winning it all in 2017 and 2018, and the Cyclones winning it all in 2019 and 2020.
The past two seasons, the two teams met twice.
In 2020, Elizabethton defeated Greeneville 44-10 during the regular season and 24-20 in the state quarterfinals en route to the state title.
In 2019, Elizabethton defeated Greeneville 24-21 during the regular season and 24-13 in the state quarterfinals en route to the state title.
In 2018, Greeneville defeated Elizabethton 35-20 during the regular season en route to the state title.
In 2017, Greeneville defeated Elizabethton 24-10 during the regular season en route to the state title.
Over the past five years, Greeneville has posted a 61-7 record with four of the losses coming against Elizabethton.
Over that same period, Elizabethton has posted a 59-6 record with three of the losses coming against Greeneville.
“The only thing I’m worried about is trying to win this football game,” Spradlen said of the history between the two programs. “This is obviously going to be a huge challenge. The past three years, Elizabethton is 40-1 with the one coming against us. So I know they have a lot they want to prove and they’re not going to hold anything back.”
In the second round of the playoffs last week, Greeneville defeated Fulton 56-12 at home while Elizabethton defeated Anderson County 45-7 on the road.
Against like opponents – Grainger, Seymour, Sullivan East and Volunteer – this season, Greeneville has outscored the opposition 295-20 while Elizabethton has outscored the opposition 210-20.
In all games, Greeneville has outscored opponents by an average of 55-9, while Elizabethton has outscored opponents by an average of 33-13.
Elizabethton’s biggest offensive threats are the same as they’ve been the past couple years – senior quarterback Bryson Rollins, junior running back Cade Russell and senior receiver Jake Roberts.
Rollins was a Mr. Football finalist as a junior and as a sophomore. He has completed 86 of 149 passes for 1,416 yards and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions this season, and has also rushed for 1,115 yards and 19 scores on 152 carries.
Russell has rushed for 906 yards and 10 TDs on 155 carries, and Roberts has 46 catches for 832 yards and 15 TDs.
In Elizabethton’s loss to Greeneville earlier this season, Rollins completed 11 of 20 passes for 88 yards and ran for 83 yards and two TDs on 20 carries.
Russell ran for just 19 yards on nine carries in that game, while Roberts made seven catches for 61 yards.
Junior running back Nate Stephens might also be a factor. Against Greeneville the first time around, he ran for 58 yards on 10 carries. And overall, he has rushed for 303 yards and four TDs on 37 carries.
“They’re still doing some of the same stuff they were doing, but they’ve changed up their personnel a little,” Spradlen said. “They’re playing a different guy on the offensive line and they have a different guy back at linebacker.”
Greeneville’s offense, meanwhile, continues to hum along. Senior running back Mason Gudger – a Mr. Football semifinalist – has rushed for 1,545 yards and 30 TDs on 158 carries this season, and he’s also caught eight passes for 258 yards and four scores.
Junior quarterback Brady Quillen has completed 87 of 121 passes for 2,038 yards and 26 TDs with four interceptions.
Senior Ja’Kobi Gillespie is Greeneville’s leading receiver with 34 catches for 831 yards and 11 TDs. In last week’s win over Fulton, he scored on offense, defense and special teams.
In the win over Elizabethton earlier this season, Gudger ran for 171 yards and five TDs on 23 carries; Quillen completed seven of nine passes for 157 yards and a TD; and Gillespie had five catches for 159 yards and a TD.
“Right now, we’re going to continue to do what we’ve been successful at doing,” Spradlen said. “At this point in time, I don’t know that there’s a reason to change anything.”