If there is one game Eddie Spradlen wishes he had a ticket for, it would be the Greeneville Greene Devils’ Region 1-4A showdown at Elizabethton on Friday night.
Of course, Spradlen is in his second year coaching Greeneville’s program, so he has to work the game. But for the lucky ones in the stands, he says the matchup between the top two ranked 4A teams in the state should be a thriller as usual.
“This will be the 78th time these two programs have played each other. It has to be one of the biggest football rivalries there is in the state,” Spradlen said. “It’s two really good football programs that the community really follows and supports. To be able to sit back and watch this game as a fan would be something. It’s a special game.”
The last four Class 4A state championships have been won by Greeneville and Elizabethton. The Greene Devils came back from Cookeville with trophies in 2017 and 2018, while the Cyclones came back with the hardware in 2019 and 2020.
In the last meeting between the two programs, Elizabethton defeated Greeneville 24-20 in the quarterfinals on the playoffs last year. The two teams have played five times the past three years with the Cyclones winning four straight.
With a 42-17 win at Knox Central and a 78-6 home win over Grainger, Greeneville is 2-0 and ranked No. 2 in Class 4A.
Elizabethton, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, defeated Science Hill 34-15 at East Tennessee State University on Aug. 20 before having its scheduled home game against Rhea County last week postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Rhea County.
With both Greeneville and Elizabethton having star athletes all over the field, Spradlen says Friday night’s game will simply come down to heart and execution.
“I tell our kids all the time that it’s going to come down to the little things,” he said. “In a big game like this when two really good football teams are playing, it’s going to be a four-quarter battle. Throw out what each team has personnel wise. It’s going to be a battle, period.”
Greeneville’s offense starts with senior running back Mason Gudger, who has 201 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and 118 yards and two TDs on three receptions.
Junior quarterback Brady Quillen has completed 11 of 18 passes for 262 yards and three TDs with one interception.
Senior receivers Jaden Stevenson (four catches for 108 yards and two TDs) and Jakobi Gillespie (four catches for 93 yards and a TD) have been Quillen’s favorite targets along with Gudger.
Elizabethton will counter offensively with senior quarterback Bryson Rollins, who threw for 204 yards and three TDs on 13-of-19 passing against Science Hill. He also ran for 87 yards and two TDs on 11 carries.
Junior running back Cade Russell ran for 96 yards on 20 carries against Science Hill, while senior receiver Jake Roberts caught nine passes for 135 yards and three TDs.
“Whichever team’s defense can keep the other team’s offense off the field the most will be key,” Spradlen said. “Both offenses are very explosive. Both teams are going to score points, I feel like. We’re going to make big plays, they’re going to make big plays. We can’t have turnovers. We’ve got to make it a four-quarter game.”
Greeneville’s defense has been led by junior linebacker Anthony Petersen, who has six tackles and five assists, including two tackles for loss.
Sophomore linebacker Amanuel Dickson has five tackles and five assists, including two tackles for loss. He looks to be a starter the rest of the season after senior linebacker Isaac Brown had to have foot surgery last week.
“Isaac getting hurt was an emotional loss for me and for the team. He is a team captain, team leader. He has to continue to be that for us even though he can’t play,” Spradlen said. “Amanuel has stepped in there and been really good for us. He’s taken a role as a leader on defense, making calls. It’s exciting to see him grow and mature.
“Watching Amanuel as a middle school player, we knew he was going to be a good player down the road. He’s a really good running back, but we’re full there right now, so he’s really blossomed at linebacker. He’s just a real, strong, explosive, physical kid.”