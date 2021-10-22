MORRISTOWN — Ja’Kobi Gillespie might play college football after all.
He didn’t do anything to hurt his profile Friday night. With his help, Greeneville finished a perfect regular season with a 49-7 triumph at Morristown East.
The senior receiver finished with 178 all-purpose yards, catching six passes for 100 yards and returning three punts for 78. So naturally, Greeneville (10-0) called his number on fourth-and-2.
Gillespie took Brady Quillen’s quick out pass and dashed through the defense for a 49-yard touchdown, putting Greeneville ahead 42-7 to start the third quarter. His efforts finished a week that saw him receive football offers from both Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt.
“That’s good for him and good for this program,” Greene Devils coach Eddie Spradlen said. “You say it all the time, your hardest workers are your best players, and they’re going to be successful. He and Mason (Gudger), those dudes come out every day and get after it.”
Gudger didn’t have a bad night himself, scoring four touchdowns and gaining 107 yards on 17 carries. Two of those scores came in the first quarter, and his third gave Greeneville a 35-7 halftime lead.
But things didn’t start well as Greeneville lost a fumble on its opening play. The Hurricanes (1-8) cashed in on the next play, as Eli Seals found Micah Simpson deep for a 39-yard touchdown.
“First time all year we’ve not scored on the first drive,” Spradlen said.
But Quillen quickly helped Greeneville recover. He finished 13-of-15 passing for 229 yards and two scores, while also scoring on a 1-yard keeper for a 14-7 lead. Quillen’s other scoring toss went 19 yards to Mason Laws.
Other than the touchdown, Greeneville held East to 105 total yards. Cooper Johnson recovered a fumbled kickoff to set up Greeneville’s third touchdown. Terry Grove also recovered a fumble, before Charles Dabney blocked a fourth-quarter field goal.
Seals finished 3-of-6 for 55 yards, hitting Simpson twice for 46, while Ryan Adams rushed for a team-high 59.
UP NEXT
After a bye week, Greeneville returns to Burley Stadium on Nov. 5 for the Class 4A playoffs.
G 21-14-14-0 — 49
ME 7-0-0-0 — 7
First Quarter
ME — Micah Simpson 39-pass from Eli Seals (Justin Flores kick)
G — Mason Gudger 8-run (Cooper Graham kick)
G — Brady Quillen 1-run (Graham kick)
G — Gudger 4-run (Graham kick)
Second Quarter
G — Mason Laws 19-pass from Quillen (Graham kick)
G — Gudger 4-run (Graham kick)
Third Quarter
G — Ja’Kobi Gillespie 49-pass from Quillen (Graham kick)
G — Gudger 8-run (Graham kick)
First Downs: G 15, ME 9
Rushes-Yards: G 24-149, ME 40-89
Passing: G 229, ME 55
Comp-Att-Int: G 13-16-0, ME 3-7-0
Total Offense: G 378, ME 144
Punts-Avg.: G 1-31, ME 4-36.8
Fumbles-Lost: G 1-1, ME 3-2
Penalties-Yards: G 5-50, ME 2-10