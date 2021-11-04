If running back is your favorite position to watch on the football field, you’ll want to have a ticket for Friday night’s Class 4A first-round playoff game between the South-Doyle Cherokees and Greeneville Greene Devils at Burley Stadium.
With South-Doyle senior back Shawn Gary and Greeneville senior back Mason Gudger among the five Class 4A Mr. Football semifinalists announced Thursday, this one looks to be a can’t miss show.
“South-Doyle isn’t a typical round one opponent by any means. … They’re a very worthy opponent, very strong opponent,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen, whose Greene Devils are 10-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A. “Their running back is an explosive player. He runs the ball hard and he can catch the football out of the backfield. They have three or four regular receivers who catch the ball and are very athletic, and they have a big offensive line. It’s going to be a challenge defensively for us for sure.”
Gary has rushed for 1,818 yards and 21 touchdowns on 236 carries this season. He also leads South-Doyle (6-4) in receiving with 15 catches for 370 yards and four scores.
Gudger, meanwhile, has rushed for 1,286 yards and 26 TDs on 126 carries, and he’s caught six passes for 155 yards and two scores.
“This will be a challenge for our offense, too,” Spradlen said. “A lot of the same dudes are playing both ways for South-Doyle. They’re really talented in the secondary and they have two really good linebackers who are fast, physical dudes who get to the football well, and they have a big defensive line.”
While a lot of eyes will be on the running backs, both teams have playmakers elsewhere.
South-Doyle senior quarterback Nick Martin has completed 94 of 193 passes for 1,576 yards and 13 TDs with three interceptions.
Greeneville junior quarterback Brady Quillen has completed 71 of 94 passes for 1,566 yards and 18 TDs with three interceptions.
Greeneville senior receiver Jakobi Gillespie has caught 29 passes for 706 yards and eight TDs. Junior Mason Laws has 18 catches for 458 yards and six TDs, senior Jaden Stevenson has 14 catches for 352 yards and six TDs, and junior Adjatay Dabbs has 19 catches for 336 yards and four TDs.
Most impressive about Greeneville’s numbers is starters have rarely played after halftime and they’ve played just the first quarter in some games. That’s because all 10 of the Greene Devils’ wins have been lopsided.
Greeneville has outscored opponents 553-79 this season for an average of 55-8 per game.
“We have a lot of guys putting up some big-time numbers only playing in the first half a lot of times,” Spradlen said. “… Our kids don’t really care, though, whose getting the football or putting up these numbers or those numbers. As long as we’re winning football games, they’re excited.”
As stellar as the Greene Devils have been on offense, they’ve been equally as strong on defense. Just three teams – Elizabethton, Seymour and Morristown East – have scored a touchdown against Greeneville in the first half.
“We’ve got a really talented group on defense,” Spradlen said. “They just play hard, play fast and get to the football. Speed is something really special for this group.
“Starting the playoffs against a team that has the kind of speed South-Doyle has, we’ll need to make sure our speed is utlilized and our defense continues to play well.”
Knox Central and Oak Ridge are the only like opponents between Greeneville and South-Doyle this season.
In Week 1, Greeneville defeated Knox Central 42-17, while South-Doyle defeated Oak Ridge 28-20.
In Week 8, Greeneville defeated Oak Ridge 35-9, while South-Doyle lost 35-23 to Knox Central.