The Greeneville Greene Devils soccer team has some unfinished business in Murfreesboro they plan to take care of this week.
A year after being bounced from the state tournament in the semifinals, the Devils earned a shot at redemption with a 6-1 win over Knox Halls in a Class 2A sectional on Saturday at Fox Field.
“I think the kids are really excited to get back to Murfreesboro. We were disappointed, obviously, with being put out down there last year,” said Greeneville coach Jerry Graham. “I think the kids feel good about where they are and how they’re performing at this point of the season. I think they’re happy to be going down there again with an opportunity to win three games.”
Greeneville (14-5-3) will open the state tournament at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex against Crockett County (12-5-1), which will be making its first state tourney appearance.
Soddy Daisy (18-3-1) and Valor College Prep (15-4-4) will face off in the other first-round match on Greeneville’s side of the eight-team bracket.
Soddy Daisy will be making its second state tourney appearance and first since 2000. Valor College Prep will be making its second state tourney appearance after making its first in 2021.
In first-round matches on the other side of the bracket, Page (13-5-5) – the team that eliminated Greeneville 1-0 last year – will take on South Gibson (15-3) and Austin-East (13-7) will play Red Bank (16-5-2).
“To be honest, this field is probably the most balanced and toughest eight teams we’ll see down there since we’ve been going to the state tournament,” Graham said. “When you start digging, you can see quality all the way around. Even though Crockett is there for just the first time, they’re a quality team that has put up some really good scores. And Valor Prep put out Murfreesboro Central Magnet in their sectional, and MCM might have arguably been the No. 1 team in the state.
“So anytime you see things like that, it puts you on high alert. And then you have Page and Austin-East on the other side of the bracket. Soddy Daisy, Red Bank … all those teams, you start looking at their scores and cross-referencing things and you see they’ve all put up good statistics.”
The only chance Greeneville has of facing Page again this year is if the two teams reach the championship match.
And while Page defeated Greeneville’s boys and girls by 1-0 scores in the respective state semis last year, Graham doesn’t think the Devils would be seeking revenge against Page in a championship match as much as they would be focusing on themselves.
“When you look at the relationship we’ve had with Page down there, we’ve put them out on the boys and girls side, and they’ve put us out on the girls and boys sides the last times we’ve been down there,” Graham said. “More than anything, I think the boys want to go down there this week and prove themselves a little bit. I think they want to show they’re better than (the 1-0 loss to Page).
Greeneville enters the state tournament on a six-match winning streak and has outscored opponents 46-5, including three shutouts, during that span.
“We feel like we’re defending the ball really well right now,” Graham said. “We’re communicating real well and we have some really great leaders back there on that back line, Aiden Creech is doing a really good job in goal and the midfield is doing a good job slowing down transition.
“Right now, we’re playing very cohesive soccer. We’re playing really well. When you get down to the state tournament, it’s all about minimizing the other team’s opportunities and capitalizing on yours.”
Greeneville certainly did that against Halls on Saturday. The Greene Devils fired off 37 shots, 22 on goal, while limiting the Red Devils to 10 shots, four on frame.
Halls’ lone goal was a 45-yarder in the third minute that gave the Red Devils a 1-0 lead. It’s the third long goal scored against Greeneville during its six-match winning streak.
“The thing that starts that is when we win the ball and then we lose the ball in transition,” Graham said. “That’s where all those goals have come. We win the ball, we’re pushing out and then we make a slow pass, a person isn’t in a certain spot where they need to be or something like that. And usually in that case, the keeper has stepped up in the box a little bit and is off his line, and then – to be honest – those have been some really great shots from distance just under the crossbar.
“You have to have a lot of things going on for those type of situations to occur. I mean, how unlucky can we be for things to have lined up like that against us that many times?”
Greeneville tied it 1-1 against Halls in the 24th minute on a Blake Rogers tap in when the Red Devil keeper lost the ball off a corner kick.
In the 35th minute, Rogers gave Greeneville a 2-0 halftime lead on another tap in when the keeper lost the ball off a shot by Drew Shelton.
In the 49th minute, the Greene Devils made it 3-1 on a laser to the lower 90 by Connor Stayton off an assist from Shelton.
Austin Beets then beat three defenders and scored on a blast from the near post for a 4-1 Greeneville lead in the 60th minute.
In the 71st minute, Bladyn Norton beat the keeper from 15 yards out off an assist from Zack Barnes to make it 5-1.
And in the 79th minute, Shelton buried a shot into the top right 90 for the 6-1 final.