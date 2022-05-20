With all the offensive firepower Greeneville’s soccer team has, it might be easy for the casual fan to overlook the crux of the Greene Devils’ ultimate success.
But if the Devils are to add another state championship trophy to their case, it will likely come foremost by limiting opponents’ scoring chances, not by riddling the nets themselves.
In a 5-0 win over Tennessee High in the Region 1-2A championship on Thursday at Burley Stadium, the Devils’ offensive prowess was on full display, but so too – and most importantly – was their defensive mastery.
While the Devils fired off 34 shots, including 19 on goal, they held the Vikings to zero shots in the first half and three in the second with just one of those being on goal.
And that’s how championships are won.
“We tried to really limit shots tonight. We want to carry that on through state for the bigger games because shots there can be deadly,” said Greeneville left center back Drew Hillyer, the District 1-2A defensive player of the year. “We have to step harder and cover for each other. If we do that, that will limit the shots.”
Greeneville’s ability to knock Tennessee off the ball made Devil keeper Aiden Creech the loneliest guy in the stadium.
But when Tennessee finally got off a shot on goal in the 58th minute, Creech hadn’t fallen asleep. He dove full out to his right to snare a rocket off the foot of Matthew Cordoso from about 20 yards out.
“It can get lonely back there, especially with a team like this that keeps the ball really well,” Creech said with a smile. “You just have to keep your focus all game, keep your discipline. You train and work in warmups so when you do face shots like that you’re ready, even if it’s just one.
“When I’m not facing shots, I just make sure I communicate as much as possible so the defense knows what’s going on. That way, if the other team does get the ball down here on our end, we’ll know how to get the situation right and get back up to attack.”
The win is Greeneville’s third against Tennessee this season, including a 6-0 victory during the regular season on April 19 and an 8-3 victory in the District 1-2A championship on May 12.
“Tonight was a great defensive effort. We have Drew Hillyer, the defensive player of the year, back there and Aiden Creech does an awesome job in goal,” said Greeneville coach Jerry Graham. “The communication on that back line has been really good all year.
“The last time we played (Tennessee), we allowed a couple goals on shots from distance. We tried to fix that tonight, tried not to let them have those distance shots and told Aiden to be on his line if they did. We just tried to deny any shots.”
The victory gives Greeneville its 11th region championship in 12 years with the only loss being 2-1 to Sevier County in 2021.
The Devils, now 13-5-3, will host Halls (12-6-1) in a Class 2A sectional at 4 p.m. Saturday at Fox Field. The winner will go to the state tournament in Murfreesboro next week.
In Thursday’s Region 2-2A championship, Halls lost 4-1 to Austin-East, a team Greeneville defeated 2-0 at the Bearden Invitational on April 10.
“We make team goals and individual goals each year and the region championship is one of our team goals,” Graham said. “… The region championship was a goal we didn’t get last year, so this is big for us. We’ve tried to tell our kids to appreciate each and every one of them. We want to get back down to Murfreesboro, we want to participate in the state tournament. But we put things in priority – get that district championship first and then get the region championship so we can host a sectional. It’s all part of the plan.”
Greeneville got off 20 shots in the first half against Tennessee, 11 on frame.
Brady Quillen got the scoring started in the 16th minute with a left-footed banger from 20 yards out in front.
“The longer a team keeps it 0-0, the more heart, the more hope it builds on the other side,” Graham said. “When you capitalize and get a goal in, the better things are going to be. The sooner you can score and get them to change formations and come at you a little bit, that opens things up for us on the offensive side of it.
“Even after we scored, they didn’t open it up too much. They still sat back. But our boys were pretty disciplined about what our plan was tonight and just kind of knocked it around.”
Greeneville made it 2-0 in the 27th minute when Spencer Robinson cleaned up a deflected shot by Drew Shelton that had ricocheted off the keeper’s hands and settled in front of the goal.
In the 32nd minute, a blast off the right foot of David Fisher from 18 yards out pushed Greeneville to a 3-0 lead at halftime.
In the 53rd minute, Austin Beets rifled in a left-footer off an assist from Shelton to make it 4-0.
And in the 62nd minute, Landyn White finished a corner kick from Fisher for the 5-0 win.