When Sullivan East set a school single-game passing record in a 46-0 win at Sullivan North last week, Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen was happy to see it.
That’s because Greeneville hosts Sullivan East on Friday night, and Spradlen’s defense – particularly the secondary – needs the work.
Greeneville enters the game at 6-3 overall and 4-1 in Region 1-4A, while Sullivan East is 3-6, 1-4.
“I’m glad that somebody is going to try to throw the ball more on us,” Spradlen said. “We’ve been playing run-first teams most weeks. That has been good for us, but at the same time we need to see somebody who is going to put the ball in the air because the teams in the playoffs will be able to throw it and run.”
Sullivan East quarterback Ethan Bradford, a senior playing football for the first time since fifth grade, set the school record against Sullivan North by completing 17 of 21 passes for 323 yards and five touchdowns.
Bradford’s big night eclipsed the old school record of 276 yards set in 1991. Sullivan East junior Luke Hare finished with 170 yards receiving and two TDs, senior Caleb Smith had a 77-yard TD catch and junior Hunter Brown had TD catches of 37 and 30 yards.
Greeneville will counter with a defense that has eight interceptions on the season – two each by Jakobi Gillespie, Grayson Hite and Nick Iezzi, and one each by Jaden Stevenson and Nikolas Pillar.
Gillespie leads the Devils with six pass breakups, while Isaac Brown has three and Stevenson has two.
Greeneville is coming off a 49-14 win at Grainger, which followed a 44-10 home loss to Elizabethton.
“We played really good offensively against Grainger,” Spradlen said. “We got the ball out on the age to the playmakers out there and let them make some plays.”
Greeneville sophomore quarterback Brady Quillen completed 15 of 16 passes for 242 yards and three TDs with no interceptions against Grainger.
On the season, Quillen has completed 43 of 53 passes for 549 yards and seven TDs with one interception.
Sophomore Adjatay Dabbs had seven catches for 96 yards and a TD against Grainger. On the season, he has 23 catches for 320 yards and three TDS.
Stevenson, a junior, leads Greeneville in receiving with 14 catches for 335 yards and seven TDs.
Greeneville junior running back Mason Gudger rushed for 74 yards and two TDs on 12 carries against Grainger. On the season, he has 682 yards and eight TDs on 94 carries.
“(Sullivan East) will be another opportunity for us to continue to get better and be the best we can be for the playoffs,” Spradlen said. “We’re getting to the point in the season where it’s going to be win or go home, so we better be at our best starting now.
“We can’t take a week off just because you feel like you’re playing a team that might not be as good as you are. We’ve got to make sure we come out and get after it.”