MURFREESBORO — Austin Beets has been as unpredictable as the weather in middle Tennessee this week.
But Tuesday’s outcome was familiar to any TSSAA Spring Fling regular in recent years. Greeneville reached the state semifinal round for the seventh straight time dating back to 2015, posting a 5-0 Class 2A quarterfinal shutout win over Crockett County at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex.
After nearly 20 scoreless minutes, Beets found the back of the net to put Greeneville (15-5-3) ahead. It turned out to be the Greene Devils’ only goal of the first half.
But Greeneville led 2-0 in the 50th minute when Beets drew a foul and connected on the penalty kick, giving the Devils a three-score lead.
“He’s able to possess in tight space, so when he gets to the 18, he can dribble in tight space and then sometimes, he’ll release and sometimes he’ll shoot,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “That’s one of the things that keeps him unpredictable to other teams.”
And of course, senior Cade Snelson brought his usual energy level to the pitch. He scored Greeneville’s second goal just seven minutes into the second half, on a Drew Shelton assist.
David Fisher assisted Snelson’s second goal in the 69th.
“Look at Cade, wherever he is on the wing or up top, he just always gives us 100% energy,” Graham said. “Whether that translates to goals or assists, it’s nice to have out there.”
Landyn White moved toward the front of Greeneville’s formation late in the match. Snelson found him in the box in the 73rd minute, and White finished the chance for the final score.
The Greene Devils dominated in total shots 30-9, including a 12-4 advantage on goal. Aidan Creech saved all four shots by the Cavaliers, who finished the season 12-6-1. Greeneville took seven corner kicks and received two yellow cards in the match.
UP NEXT
The Greene Devils face Valor College Prep in Wednesday’s Class 2A semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Eastern.