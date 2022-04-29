Like several of his Greeneville teammates, Blake Rogers had to play through pain.
Rogers positioned himself just right for an equalizer that helped the shorthanded Greene Devils draw with Morristown East 1-1 at Burley Stadium Thursday night.
When Drew Shelton sent the ball into the 6-yard box, Rogers went backside and headed it into the net, pulling the Greene Devils even in the 59th minute.
“He’s got a little bit of a hurt foot, but coming out and being able to track that ball and be backside, that shows big discipline,” said Greeneville coach Jerry Graham.
Greeneville (8-4-3) is unbeaten in its past eight matches, including three draws.
The Greene Devils outshot the Hurricanes (7-3-2) 15-5, including 8-3 in the second half, and 23-14 overall. After East’s fourth yellow card of the second half, Greeneville’s Drew Shelton shot from 18 yards with 4.9 seconds remaining. But East goalkeeper Freddy Rivera ended the match with his 14th save.
Melvin Pavon finished a Morristown East counterattack in the 45th minute, scoring from 18 yards away after a breakdown by the Greene Devils.
Otherwise, Greeneville sophomore goalkeeper Tanner Myers made four saves in his first start.
“He did an excellent job back there under a lot pressure all night, did a good job communicating for us,” Graham said. “You’ve got to commend Tanner Myers.”
Graham credited Austin Beets for his first-half performance, as he often beat two defenders to create opportunities. But the Greene Devils couldn’t finish until Rogers’ equalizer.
Seven of Greeneville’s 11 first-half shots came on goal.
“I know Austin’s frustrated with it because he had a great showing Tuesday night (at Elizabethton),” Graham said.
Already shorthanded, Greeneville lost another starter in the 60th minute when junior midfielder Brady Quillen left the game with an apparent leg injury. Quillen didn’t return to Thursday’s match but is expected to be back on the pitch next week.
Starting goalkeeper Aiden Creech is projected to return next week as well, possibly Monday.
UP NEXT
The Greene Devils welcome District 4-3A powerhouse Bearden to Burley Stadium on Monday.