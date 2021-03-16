For four and a half innings on Monday, the Greeneville Greene Devils’ season of high expectations couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start.
The Devils kicked the ball around, had a couple mental lapses and found themselves trailing by five runs against Jefferson County.
Something clicked big time in the bottom of the fifth inning, though, as Greeneville sent 12 batters to the plate and erupted for eight runs en route to a 9-6 win.
“This shows how special this team is and the talent on the team,” said Adrian Bundy, one of eight seniors on Greeneville’s roster. “When we’re able to string a few hits together and all of a sudden it’s 9-6 when we were just down by five, that shows what we can do this year if we’re playing our best.”
Trailing 6-4 with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth, Bundy lifted a deep fly ball down the right field line that dropped in for a three-run double that pushed Greeneville to a 7-6 lead.
“I caught a curveball off the end of the bat,” Bundy said. “With all my lifting and stuff through the years, I had enough strength to poke it out there and luckily the wind was in my favor.”
An out later, junior Preston Justice lined his first high school home run over the wall in right field that scored Bundy from third for the game’s final margin.
“It was a fastball inside,” Justice said. “When I hit it, I looked up and thought it was going to be a line drive off the wall, but it just kept going. It just kept rising and then I knew it was gone.
“It felt good. It means a lot to me because I’ve been trying my best to get better and help make us a better team. I’ve been working hard, been putting a lot of time in. This gives me a lot more confidence to walk up to the plate.”
While Bundy’s go-ahead double whipped Greeneville’s bench and stands into a frenzy, Justice’s blast was the crescendo.
Bundy stomped on the plate a la Vanderbilt University players when they score, and Justice followed with a little side-to-side sway before crossing the plate and being mobbed by the Devils.
“Yeah, that was pretty sick,” Justice said with a chuckle about his saunter across the plate. “I saw something from MLB on YouTube and I said, ‘I want to do that one day.’”
Justice drew a walk to start the fifth-inning rally and took second on a ground out before senior Nick Iezzi blooped a single over short to put Devils at first and third.
Jefferson County starter Tanner Franklin was then lifted for Hunter Hansen, who gave up three straight RBI singles to Greeneville senior Ayden Cheney, freshman Corbin Cannon and senior Walker Townsley to pull the Devils within 6-4.
Senior Will Hurley followed with a single to right to load the bases for Bundy’s double.
“Bats up and down the lineup and on the bench even,” Bundy said. “Corbin Cannon, a freshman, coming into the game, going up there and getting a big hit in that inning was big. He sends a hard ground ball into right field for a base knock, and I really believe that’s what got us going.”
Sophomore Colton Richards pitched 1⅔ innings of scoreless relief for the win. He gave up three hits and walked one.
Iezzi retired Jefferson County in order in the seventh, striking out two, to notch the save.
Bundy, who was behind the plate, caught two runners trying to steal in the sixth inning to help preserve the win. He first gunned down a runner trying to steal third and then corralled a wild pitch and tossed back to Richards at the plate to cut down another.
Iezzi started in center field and also had a solid night defensively, tracking down a couple would-be hits in the gaps for outs.
Iezzi finished 2-for-3 at the plate, and Ayden Cheney was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
The Greene Devils will play Sevier County at Pioneer Park on the campus of Tusculum University at 6 p.m. Wednesday.