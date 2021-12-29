It’s hard to imagine the Greeneville Greene Devils being underdogs.
After all, the Greene Devils won the 2A state championship last season and have most of their roster back, including top scorers Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Reid Satterfield.
But when Greeneville takes the floor against the Dr. Phillips Panthers out of Orlando, Florida, in the Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall in Bristol at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, hardly anyone in the stands will be expecting the Devils to win.
That’s because Dr. Phillips is Florida’s defending 7A state champion with three major Division I signees.
“They’re a great team,” said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey. “It’s going to be a tough game for sure. But our goal is to win. We want to compete. We’re going to be physical. And at the end of the night, the chips will fall where they may.”
Dr. Phillips’ three D-I signees are 6-foot-10 Ernest Udeh (Kansas), 6-5 Riley Kugel (Mississippi State) and 6-4 Denzel Aberdeen (Florida).
But that’s not all the size Dr. Phillips has. The Panthers have five other players who are 6-4 or taller, and they threw down 13 dunks en route to a 75-45 drubbing of Volunteer in the nightcap of the first day of the Classic on Monday.
“When you play a team like this, you’ve got to have a game plan,” Woolsey said. “Our offense has to be our best defense. We can’t turn the ball over, can’t have live-ball turnovers against these guys and let them get easy buckets. We have to try to make them work for whatever they get.”
By contrast, Greeneville has just three players who are 6-4 or taller with Terry Grove being the tallest at 6-5.
While it would be a feat for Greeneville (9-3) to knock off Dr. Phillips (8-2), the Panthers are beatable. On Nov. 24, they lost their season opener 61-60 to Lake Highland Prep out of Orlando. And on Dec. 18, they lost 63-62 to North Little Rock out of Arkansas.
“At the end of the day, it’s about players making plays,” Woolsey said. “I watched one of the games Dr. Phillips lost and it was one guy on the other team making plays. It’s going to take multiple guys doing that for us to win, but I think we have guys who can do it.
“… We want to take good shots so we can get back in transition defense and then play physical and box out. We’ve got to put a body on people. If we have guys putting bodies on guys consistently then we’re executing the game plan. If they have guys running free, we’re not.”
The last time Woolsey remembers the Devils facing a team with three senior D-I signees was a 64-46 loss to Hamilton out of Memphis in the 2006 3A state tournament at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
Hamilton finished 37-0 that season, winning the state title.
“Playing a team like Dr. Phillips is a great opportunity,” Woolsey said. “Basketball is a funny sport in that anything can happen on any given night. Regardless of what’s going on with the game, we just want to exhibit toughness, we want to exhibit character. And games like this are a great chance to exhibit those things.”
Greeneville defeated Union, the defending Virginia 2A state champion, 59-42 in its Classic opener on Monday. It’s the Greene Devils’ first first-round win in the tournament since 2006.