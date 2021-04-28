RUTLEDGE — The Greeneville Greene Devils committed five errors, gave up two unearned runs and left 10 runners on base in a 4-3 District 2-2A loss to the Grainger Grizzlies on Tuesday.
That’s the bad news. The good news is Greeneville remains atop the district standings.
Though the loss drops the Greene Devils into a tie for first with Grainger at 9-1, they win the tiebreaker on run differential after defeating Grainger 8-2 at home on Monday.
If the Greene Devils defeat Claiborne next Monday and Tuesday, they will clinch the district title and the top seed in the district tournament, which comes with a first-round bye.
Grainger, now 18-6 overall, pushed across three runs (two earned) in the bottom of the fourth inning off Greeneville starter Nick Iezzi (2-2) for a 3-0 lead.
Sawyer Stout reached on an error by Greeneville shortstop Trey Massengill to lead off the inning and took third on an errant pick-off throw by Iezzi.
Ian Dortch singled to left field to score Stout, and Smith chased Iezzi with a triple to the gap in right that scored Jaxon Maxey, running for Dortch, to make it 2-0.
Cole Crumpley followed with a soft liner to center off Greeneville reliever Parker Shipley that scored Smith for the 3-0 lead.
In Iezzi’s three innings, he gave up two hits, three runs (two earned), walked none and struck out six.
Greeneville, now 22-7, had a tough time solving Smith, who drew the start for Grainger. The sophomore right-hander used a fastball-slider combination to dance out of trouble in the second, fourth and fifth innings.
In the Greeneville second, Iezzi was hit by a pitch and Walker Townsley worked a two-out walk before Adrian Bundy tapped back to the mound to end the inning.
In the fourth, Iezzi singled and stole second and third, and Hunter Richards worked a two-out walk and moved to second on defensive indifference before Smith struck out Townsley swinging to end the threat.
Greeneville got on the board in the fifth. Bundy, Preston Justice and Massengill worked three straight walks to lead off the frame and, an out later, Avery Collins was hit by a pitch that scored Bundy to make it 3-1.
Smith, though, avoided further damage by getting Iezzi to pop out to short and Will Hurley to ground to third for a fielder’s choice.
Grainger scored an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth for a 4-1 lead. With one out, Shipley hit Dawson Holt with a pitch, and Holt came around to score on back-to-back errors by Richards at second and Hurley at third.
Greeneville pushed across two runs in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Collins and an RBI single by Hurley to pull within 4-3 and had the bases loaded with one out. Grainger reliever Trever Johnson then struck out Corbin Cannon and got Townsley to fly out deep to center to end it.
Smith pitched six-plus innings for the win. He gave up two hits, walked six and struck out seven.
Johnson got the final three outs for the save. He gave up a hit, walked two and struck out one.
Greeneville pitchers didn’t issue a walk and struck out 11.
In 1 1/3 innings of relief, Shipley gave up a hit, an unearned run and struck out one.
In 1 2/3 innings of hitless, scoreless relief, Collins struck out four.
Each team had just three hits. Preston Justice had Greeneville’s third hit and scored on Collins’ sac fly in the seventh.
Bundy misplayed a hard ground ball to third with one out in the third inning for Greeneville’s other error, but Iezzi stranded the runner by striking out Eli May and Holt to end the frame.
Greeneville will host Crockett at 5 p.m. Thursday at Dale Alexander Field.