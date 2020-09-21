It was a fast 5K track at Fender’s Farm on Saturday and fast competition was the result as 27 high school cross country teams gathered for the annual Fender’s Farm Cross Country Carnival.
The Greeneville teams took advantage of the fast pace to record 12 personal records and three seasonal best times from the 15 GHS runners participating.
The Lady Devils were again led by Chloe Williford, who took nearly a minute and a half off her previous best time. Williford finished sixth in the second wave race and 42nd overall in a time of 22:31.8.
Emma Waddell recorded the best race of her young career by running a 25:05.5 to place 87th. Anna Jackson stepped up to her seasonal best time of 25:49.0 to finish 96th. Camryn Miles recorded her personal best time of 26:21.6 to finish 104th. Jennie Bulawa recorded a personal best time of 29:51.1. She was followed by Meridith Mulhollen (34:15.1) and Nia Newberry in an all-time best of 38:03.7.
The Greeneville boys dominated the second wave race by placing three in the top 10 led by Mason Brandon, who won that race and placed 12th overall in a personal best time of 17:12.2.
Brandon was followed by a couple of sophomores who have shown rapid improvement this season, Russel Hickey (46th in a time of 18:28.4 PR) and Morgan Leach (49th in a time of 18:30.6 PR).
Lucas Greineder ran a 19:00.7 (PR) to place 63rd. Alex LeBlanc rounded out the Devils top five by placing 69th in a time of 19:09.4 (SB). David Knight was 69th with a PR of 19:12.7. Joshua Hyde completed the Greene Devil seven by running a PR of 19:56.2. Nathan Shetley ran a season best time of 21:00.0 to place 133 out of the 217 runners.
The Greene Devils will run at Walters State on Saturday.