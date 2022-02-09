NEWPORT — Pretty or not, Greeneville completed an unblemished conference slate. Just don’t expect coach Brad Woolsey to do cartwheels over it.
The Greene Devils, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, pulled away in the second half for a 66-39 win at Cocke County on Tuesday night.
But it took a while to slow down the home team. Leading just 38-32 in the third quarter, Greeneville (21-6, 8-0 District 2-3A) responded with a 9-0 run and allowed just three more field goals the rest of the night. Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Jackson Tillery both scored through contact just over a minute apart to begin the run.
Baylor Baxter and Kyler Hayes, who gave Greeneville fits in the first quarter with three baskets each, combined for just one field over the final three quarters.
“If you stay in front of your guy and make him take tough shots, it changes the game,” Woolsey said. “First half, we didn’t do that, didn’t stay in front of anybody.”
Lakkin France, who led Cocke County (12-12, 4-3) with his 12 points, closed the gap to 49-36 early in the fourth quarter. But the Fighting Cocks didn’t hit another field goal until the final minute.
Jayquan Price, Gillespie and Kameron Lester all scored in the paint to go along with Reid Satterfield’s fourth 3-pointer, as the Greene Devils went on a 17-1 run.
Gillespie led the Greene Devils with 20 points, including a second-quarter dunk, and Satterfield added 16. The game marked Greeneville’s seventh straight win.
Hayes gave the Fighting Cocks their final lead at 12-10 on his first of two 3-pointers in the first quarter. He finished the game with 10 points. The Greene Devils never trailed again after Gillespie answered with his 3 at the other end. Satterfield hit from deep twice before the quarter ended.
Triples by Lester and Satterfield in the second quarter helped the Greene Devils lead 38-28 at halftime.
“Cocke County did a good job coming out and running their offense,” Woolsey said. “We didn’t have very good ball pressure, and that lets the other team run their stuff. Our transition defense has gotten better from what it was the other night, but our half-court defense was not near as good.
“The big thing is just understanding what winning basketball is. Winning basketball is not easy to do. It takes a lot of effort and a lot of execution. Our execution was not where it needed to be, effort as well … we weren’t who we can be. That’s what we’ve got to work toward.”
G 22 16 11 17 — 66
CC 18 10 6 5 — 39
G (66): Ja’Kobi Gillespie 20, Reid Satterfield 16, Kameron Lester 7, Terry Grove 6, Jayquan Price 6, Jackson Tillery 5, Brayden Kennedy 2, Nic Pillar 2.
CC (39): Lakkin France 12, Kyler Hayes 10, Baylor Baxter 6, Jordan Woods 5, Drew Hazelwood 3, Cayden Fisher 2, Brazen Stewart 1.
3-pointers: Reid Satterfield 4, Kyler Hayes 2, Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Terry Grove, Kameron Lester, Jordan Woods.
GIRLS
COCKE COUNTY 70
GREENEVILLE 62
Cocke County might get some respect in the next Associated Press prep poll.
The Lady Red’s 20th win of the season came at the expense of No. 8 Greeneville, which went cold in the fourth quarter. Cocke County capitalized and stormed back for the win.
Four players scored in double figures for the Lady Red (20-4, 5-2 District 2-3A), who took sole possession of second place in the district standings.
Trailing 59-49 after a Lindy Carter layup, Cocke County suddenly came to life and ended the game with a 21-3 run. Greeneville (21-7, 5-3) hit just one field goal over the last 5:22 of the game.
“The whole game changed because it became so physical and we started shooting instead of going to the hoop,” GHS coach Annette Watts said. “We were settling for jump shots instead of taking layups.”
Camryn Halcomb started Cocke County’s winning run with back-to-back 3-pointers. Gracie Gregg tied the game with her steal and layup before her second-chance basket made it 64-59 Lady Red. Carter closed the gap to 64-62 with 1:40 remaining, but GHS couldn’t score again.
The Lady Devils also played without leading scorer Lauren Bailey, who missed Tuesday’s game due to illness.
“We only had one day to practice and be ready for that,” Watts noted. “But I thought we adjusted … I mean heck, we played everybody on the bench. I thought it took us all to compete.”
Carter led Greeneville in the scoring column with 19 points, and Delana DeBusk had 12.
Carter knocked down two 3s in the third quarter, the second giving Greeneville a 53-45 lead going to the fourth. DeBusk’s steal and layup then made it a 10-point game.
The Lady Devils had led since DeBusk’s 10-foot jumper broke a 30-30 tie late in the second quarter. Tambyrn Ellenburg hit from the left corner twice in the third period to build a 46-39 lead.
Gregg led Cocke County with 17 points. Halcomb and Paige Niethammer both had 15, and Sydney Clevenger added 14. Halcomb hit from 3-point range three times, while Clevenger did so twice.
With both teams sitting at second and third in the conference, a District 2-3A tournament semifinal rematch is all but guaranteed.
“We have to learn shot selection is very important, that time and score is very important,” Watts said. “By gosh, we have to play lock down defense.”
G 14 18 21 9 — 62
CC 19 11 15 25 — 70
G (62): Lindy Carter 19, Delana DeBusk 12, Tambryn Ellenburg 6, Chloe Marsh 6, Kaylee Crumbley 5, Grace Hayes 4, Anna Shaw 4, Abby Adkins 3, Elin Dilchert 3.
CC (70): Gracie Gregg 17, Camryn Halcomb 15, Paige Niethammer 15, Sydney Clevenger 14, Jaylen Cofield 7, Destiny Reese 2.
3-pointers: Camryn Halcomb 3, Lindy Carter 2, Sydney Clevenger 2, Tambryn Ellenburg 2.
UP NEXT
Greeneville entertains Morristown East for the regular season finale on Friday.