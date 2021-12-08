Two dunks from Ja’Kobi Gillespie in the opening 90 seconds had the Greeneville Greene Devils off and flying.
The Devils never looked back after that, grabbing their second win in as many days on Wednesday night, 69-46 over North Buncombe (N.C.) at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
Gillespie’s dunks accounted for half of Greeneville’s first eight points, and his 3-pointer put the Greene Devils (3-2) ahead 16-2 less than halfway into the first quarter.
The Belmont signee added one more breakaway dunk in the third quarter. His second triple and Adjatay Dabbs’ pull-up jumper made it a 59-24 game.
“That always gets everybody fired up,” Greeneville senior Bradley Wells said of Gillespie’s dunks.
Gillespie and Reid Satterfield both scored 17 points, with Satterfield hitting from 3-point range four times. Two of Satterfield’s 3s came in the third quarter before a layup by Wells gave Greeneville a 42-20 halftime lead.
Terry Grove scored all eight of his points in the paint, including three layups and a short jump hook. Three of his baskets came in the opening frame.
“We just have to keep doing that, have to get him touches in the paint, play inside-out,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said.
Brayden Kennedy ended an 8-0 North Buncombe run with his 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter. His second triple built a 69-40 lead as he matched Wells with six points while Dabbs scored seven.
Layups by Grove and Wells along with a Jackson Tillery 3-pointer gave Greeneville a 23-6 lead.
The Blackhawks never got closer than 11 points, coming at 23-12 in the second quarter. And that didn’t last long either as Jayquan Price’s 3-pointer and Gillespie’s and-one quickly made it 29-12.
Chad Clark hit three triples and led North Buncombe with 20 points.
G 23 19 17 10 — 69
NB 10 10 12 14 — 46
G (69): Ja’Kobi Gillespie 17, Reid Satterfield 17, Terry Grove 8, Adjatay Dabbs 7, Brayden Kennedy 6, Bradley Wells 6, Jayquan Price 3, Jackson Tillery 3, Keelen Lester 2.
NB (46): Chad Clark 20, Grayson McCurry 8, Canan Norton 8, Spencer Roane 4, Geovanni Godinez-Cedillo 4, Carson Brown 2.
3-pointers: Reid Satterfield 4, Chad Clark 3, Ja’Kobi Gillespie 2, Brayden Kennedy 2, Adjatay Dabbs, Grayson McCurry, Jayquan Price, Jackson Tillery.
GIRLS GREENEVILLE 72 NORTH BUNCOMBE 48
Greeneville had a simple solution to defend University of Tennessee softball signee Karlynn Pickens. Just put Chloe Marsh on her.
Greeneville allowed just two field goals by Pickens through three quarters. And that was more than enough time for the Lady Devils to build a comfortable lead and improve to 8-0.
Marsh scored in double figures herself, hitting two early layups to get Greeneville going. She went 6-of-6 at the foul line in the fourth quarter.
“We said ‘Chloe, guard her, don’t let her get the ball,’ and it worked,” Greeneville junior guard Lauren Bailey said. “We were sharing the ball really well, especially when they were in that zone. We were getting the one more pass and driving baseline.”
Bailey hit four 3-pointers and led Greeneville with 23 points. Her second triple helped begin a 13-1 Lady Devil run after North Buncombe pulled within 17-15. Her and-one and Tambyrn Ellenburg’s 3-pointer made it a 14-point game, and Greeneville led 30-19 at the half.
After the Lady Devils opened the third quarter with six straight points, Bailey hit two more 3-pointers. The second came through contact, and she ended the frame with a pull-up jumper to make it 55-27.
Greeneville’s lead reached 67-37 in the fourth quarter.
“I never know when they’re playing who’s scoring because I’m just trying to look at the whole big picture,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “Chloe, she’s just a really good defensive player. (Pickens) is a tough matchup.”
Ellenburg scored eight points for the Lady Devils, hitting from 3-point range twice, and Delana DeBusk added six.
Pickens led the Lady Hawks with 15 points, though she hit only 2-of-9 field goals before the fourth quarter. Cheyenne Cable hit North Buncombe’s lone 3-pointer and scored 12.
Greeneville fell behind 5-0 early and trailed 12-11 in the first quarter, before layups by Elin Dilchert and DeBusk put the Lady Devils ahead 17-12.
G 17 13 25 17 — 72
NB 12 7 8 21 — 48
G (72): Lauren Bailey 23, Chloe Marsh 12, Tambryn Ellenburg 8, Delana DeBusk 6, Kaylee Crumbley 4, Elin Dilchert 4, Grace Hayes 4, Kyla Jobe 4, Anna Shaw 4, Dalaina Martin 2, Abby Adkins 1.
NB (48): Karlyn Pickens 15, Cheyenne Cable 12, Eden Barnwell 6, Pressley Laws 4, Brittany Parnell 4, Alison Childress 2, Devon Davis 2, Samantha Davis 2, Kadence Penley 1.
3-pointers: Lauren Bailey 4, Tambryn Ellenburg 2, Cheyenne Cable.