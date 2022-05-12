JEFFERSON CITY — If Kobe Mundy’s changeup keeps working the way it did Wednesday night, he might stick with it.
“Don’t tell coach I said this, but this was my first game throwing a changeup,” the Greeneville sophomore said.
Coach Andy Collins surely won’t mind seeing it from Mundy now. Greeneville’s offense gave him enough cushion to work with it, as the Greene Devils defeated Grainger 5-3 at Carson-Newman University.
The win gives Greeneville another chance at the District 2-3A championship Thursday in a winner-take-all game at the Silver Diamond Baseball Complex.
Mundy threw 6.1 innings and struck out four while walking six, allowing two earned runs on eight hits. He hardly looked like someone who’d recently torn his meniscus.
“They have a lot of out-front hitters who like to pull the ball. I’ve seen that,” Mundy said. “We’ve matured over the past couple months, we’re a completely new team that wins ball games.”
Corbin Cannon recorded the last two outs and got the save, retiring two of the three batters he faced with the bases loaded.
Anderson Franklin went 2-for-4 from the seven hole to pace the Greene Devils (17-18-1). His leadoff single in the third inning resulted in a tying run as he plated on a passed ball. Parker Shipley then singled home Corbin Cannon for a 2-1 Greeneville lead.
“Parker has been big down the stretch here,” Collins said. “I hate to sound selfish, but I get to coach baseball a little bit more and watch these guys play a little bit more. I’m very lucky to have that.”
He’ll get to watch them play at least twice more, including Monday’s Region 1-3A semifinal game. Greeneville can earn a home game with a win over Grainger Thursday.
Ty Casteel wore a pitch to lead off the fourth, and his courtesy runner Gage Spano stole home with two outs to make it 3-1.
And the Greene Devils gave their pitching some cushion in the top of the seventh. Shipley drew a walk and Colton Richards reached on an error, the former scoring on Mundy’s fielder’s choice. Richards put Greeneville ahead 5-2 on a passed ball.
Eli May’s single and Trever Johnson’s double put the tying run at the plate for Grainger. But Greeneville caught the lead runner at home and didn’t allow a run until Landon Dalton’s two-out walk with the bases loaded.
“It’s great for these young guys to get those backs against the wall experiences,” Collins said.
Johnson hit a triple and a double to pace the Grizzlies, with Brayden Christian hitting two singles. Dalton scored Grainger’s first run on a two-out passed ball in the second inning.
Johnson scored after his one-out triple in the fifth when Brady Smith grounded out, pulling Grainger within 3-2.
Carson Quillen, Preston Justice and Cannon all singled for the Greene Devils.
May threw 6.1 innings for the Grizzlies and struck out seven, walking three and allowing two earned runs. Johnson recorded the last two outs.
GREENEVILLE 1 CLAIBORNE 0
A short memory paid off for Colton Richards.
One day after a costly error and with Greeneville’s season hanging in the balance, the sophomore redeemed himself in a big way.
Richards went the distance and struck out 10 batters, helping the Greene Devils win a 1-0 pitchers’ duel with Claiborne Wednesday afternoon.
Relying a lot on his slider, Richards walked three batters and allowed six hits, but nothing seemed to rattle him. He allowed leadoff singles in the second and third innings only to retire the next three batters, including three straight strikeouts in the second.
“I usually do have more velocity on my fastball, but playing games back-to-back-to-back, you get tired,” Richards said. “I had to rely on (my slider), and it worked pretty good for me. Lot of movement and was able to control it well.”
And even when Claiborne got the go-ahead run on in the sixth, Greeneville’s defense kept the shutout intact. Ty Casteel fielded a one-out ground ball and tagged first base, then throwing to home where Noah Murray caught the lead runner to keep Claiborne off the board.
With two runners on, Richards struck out Claiborne’s final batter to keep Greeneville’s season going.
“You always have to be thankful because we got to play baseball the next day (after Tuesday’s loss to Grainger),” Richards said. “It feels good to come out here and get it back, get another shot. Second chances are rare.”
Anderson Franklin ripped a two-out single to center in the bottom of the third. Carson Quillen then lined the first pitch he saw into left for an RBI double.
Quillen and Parker Shipley both hit 2-for-3 to lead Greeneville’s five-hit effort.
Tyler Myatt struck out nine and recorded two hits for the Bulldogs, who also got two hits apiece from Dylan Foster and Challen Massengill.
UP NEXT
First pitch for Thursday’s District 2-3A championship game is set for 5 p.m.