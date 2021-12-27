The Greeneville Greene Devils have a new opponent for their opener in the Arby’s Classic basketball tournament at Viking Hall in Bristol.
But not necessarily a lesser opponent.
Greeneville was supposed to open the tourney against Myers Park out of Charlotte, N.C. But with Myers Park having its trip to Tennessee scrapped by COVID-19 within its program, the Devils will now open against Union out of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, at 7 p.m. Monday.
“Union is the defending 2A state champion in Virginia and they have the state player of the year back,” said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey. “Union has some size – 6-6, 6-4, 6-3 – and they’re skilled. They’ll present quite a challenge.”
Greeneville enters the tournament with an 8-3 record while Union is 3-1. In the only like opponent between the schools thus far this season, Greeneville defeated Science Hill 75-70 on the road on Dec. 11 and Union lost 65-46 to Science Hill at home on Dec. 18.
Union’s reigning player of the year is Bradley Bunch, a 6-foot-6 senior who can and does play all five positions on the floor.
Bunch scored 23 points against Science Hill and had been averaging more than 30 points per game prior. Malachi Jenkins, a 6-2 senior, added 14 for Union against the Hilltoppers.
Greeneville will counter with Belmont University signee Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Tusculum University commit Reid Satterfield, both of whom are capable of scoring 30-plus points any given night.
In a 90-67 win over Lexington High out of South Carolina in the Alpha Invitational at Dobyns-Bennett on Dec. 20, Gillespie and Satterfield each scored 35 with Satterfield knocking down 10 3-pointers.
The winner of the Greeneville-Union game will play the winner of Volunteer and Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Florida) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The losers of those games will play at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
While Greeneville defeated Volunteer 68-53 in its season opener, Dr. Phillips would likely present a bigger challenge.
Dr. Phillips, the defending 7A state champion in Florida, is off to a 7-2 start this season. The Panthers boast three Division I signees – 6-4 Denzel Aberdeen (Florida), 6-5 Riley Kugel (Mississippi State) and 6-10 Ernest Udeh (Kansas).
With 12 Division I signees and 10 other players with D-I offers participating, this year’s Arby’s Classic field is one of the strongest in the 38-year history of the tourney.
“If we’re fortunate enough to get by Union, we’re going to play a very tough team,” Woolsey said. “Playing in tough tournaments, the great thing is you get to see where you are and how you react in situations that can be uncomfortable. I’m excited for our guys to have that opportunity.”