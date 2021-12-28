BRISTOL — On the first day of the Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall on Monday, the Greeneville Greene Devils likely learned a couple things.
First, in a 59-42 win over Union out of Virginia, the Devils found out they can beat a solid opponent with star guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie sitting half the game on the bench due to foul trouble.
Second, after seeing Dr. Phillips out of Florida throw down 13 dunks and throttle Volunteer 75-45 in the nightcap, the Devils probably realized they’ll need a lot more court time from Gillespie when they face Dr. Phillips on Wednesday.
While Gillespie, a Belmont University signee, managed to score a team-high 18 points in his 16 minutes on the floor, it was lesser-known Devils who carried Greeneville past Union in a matchup of defending state champions.
Adjatay Dabbs ran the point in Gillespie’s absence and finished with 14 points.
Jackson Tillery, the smallest player on the floor, chipped in seven points and pulled down a team-best six rebounds, and Jayquan Price scored seven points off the bench.
Terry Grove added six points and pulled down three rebounds for Greeneville. His biggest impact came on the defensive end where he helped limit Union star Bradley Bunch to 19 points, well below the 37 points he scored in a win over Sullivan East at Viking Hall on Dec. 11.
The contributions from Dabbs, Tillery, Price and Grove were especially impactful for the Devils considering Reid Satterfield – Greeneville’s second-leading scorer – mustered just seven points.
“This tournament is a really good atmosphere. There’s always a little unease coming on the floor in a big arena with a lot of people here,” said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey. “The fact that these guys were able to fight through to a win with Kobi in foul trouble was huge. I’m proud of them for doing that.”
Grove was especially tough on Bunch in the first half, holding the 6-foot-6 forward to eight points as Greeneville built a 27-17 halftime lead.
“Terry can just about guard anybody on the floor. He’s one of our go-to guys defensively,” Woolsey said. “We knew his length would be important (against Bunch). We would switch Terry and Reid off (on Bunch) because they have enough quickness to guard him and enough length to get a hand in his shot pocket.”
Said Grove, “I just knew I had to lock in tonight and stop (Bunch). That was a big factor in the game, honestly.”
With the game tied 4-4 midway through the first quarter, Greeneville closed the period with an 11-3 run to take a 15-7 lead and Union got no closer than seven points the rest of the way.
A layup from Grove started Greeneville’s spurt. Gillespie then found Dabbs open in the left corner for a 3-pointer to push Greeneville to a 9-4 lead.
After Caiden Bartee hit a 3-pointer to pull Union within 9-7, Gillespie scored on a putback and a layup, and Dabbs scored on a steal and a layup to give the Devils the 15-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
With Gillespie on the bench the entire second quarter with two fouls, Price knocked down a baseline jumper at the outset of the period that gave Greeneville its first double-digit lead, 17-7, and then drained a 3-pointer to make it 20-9.
The Devils took their biggest lead of the first half, 27-13, on a 3-pointer from Satterfield with 58 seconds to play in the second quarter.
Gillespie returned to the court to start the third quarter. And after Union cut the lead to 27-20 on a 3-pointer from Noah Jordan, Gillespie dropped in two 3-pointers and converted a steal by Tillery into a layup in a 10-2 run that pushed Greeneville to a 37-22 advantage midway through the period.
Bunch pulled Union within 39-30 with a layup at the end of the third and scored on a layup and a jumper in the land to pull the Bears within 41-34 early in the fourth.
Dabbs, Tillery and Grove then went to work again, putting together a 12-1 run that gave Greeneville its biggest lead, 53-35, with 2:43 to play.
Dabbs opened the run with a jumper in the lane and followed that with a 3-pointer from the right wing. Tillery scored on a layup before taking a pass from Gillespie and knocking down a 3-pointer from the right corner. And Grove capped the spurt when he muscled in a putback.
“Those guys played hard and picked us up when we weren’t really going,” Woolsey said. “We weren’t in the flow tonight and those guys did a great job helping us grind.”
Greeneville, now 9-3, will play Dr. Phillips at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Union (3-2) will face Volunteer at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.