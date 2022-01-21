The Greeneville Greene Devils are well represented among the Region 1-4A football postseason awards recipients.
Greeneville running back Mason Gudger, a Mr. Football finalist, shares the region player of the year honor with Elizabethton quarterback Bryson Rollins.
Greeneville receiver Ja'Kobi Gillespie shares the offensive player of the year honor with Elizabethton receiver Jake Roberts.
Greeneville linebacker Anthony Petersen shares the defensive player of the year honor with Elizabethton's Trenton Taylor.
Greeneville's Terry Grove and Elizabethton's Connor Johnson share the offensive lineman of the year honor.
Greeneville's Rashard Claridy is the defensive lineman of the year.
Greeneville's Adjatay Dabbs and Seymour's Brendon Harris shares the athlete of the year honor.
Greeneville kicker Cooper Graham is the specialist of the year, Greeneville's Eddie Spradlen is coach of the year, Greeneville's Amanuel Dickson is one of the region's newcomers of the year, and Greeneville's Keelen Lester is on the region's all-academic team.
Other Greeneville players named all-region include Jaden Stevenson-Williams, Jackson Tillery, Mikeal Pillar, Grayson Hite, Angus Wirt, Brady Quillen, Mason Laws, Bryson Myers, Zac Chrisman and Kameron Lester.
Greeneville posted a 12-1 record in 2021 and made a fifth straight trip to the Class 4A quarterfinals. The Greene Devils spent the final eight weeks of the regular season at No. 1 in the Associated Press poll.