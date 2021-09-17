Through Greeneville’s first four football games this season, many ink has been spilled and much highlight reels have been devoted to the Greene Devils’ offense.
That’s warranted as the Greene Devils are averaging more than 461 yards and more than 54 points per game.
But if defense still wins championships, which most coaches will tell you it does, then the 11 Greene Devils on the other side of the football are proving they can earn Greeneville a title shot.
Greeneville’s defense has allowed just 42 points this season, including just nine in the first half.
Through four games in arguably a weaker schedule last season, the Greene Devils had given up 104 points.
So what has made for the vast improvement?
“Last year, we didn’t get to scrimmage anybody in the fall, we didn’t get to go against anybody during the summer in 7-on-7s. Then we had some time off with COVID,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen. “We had a lot against us last year. But this year, we’ve been able to do all the things I’ve wanted to do.
“We’ve spent a lot of time working on fundamentals, things we feel like make us better as a football team. And we have a lot of guys back from last year. Between last year and this year, they have a lot of game reps now against quality opponents. That’s big.”
Greeneville (4-0) will host Volunteer (1-2) for homecoming on Friday night at Burley Stadium, and leading the defense will be linebackers Anthony Petersen and Amanuel Dickson.
A 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior, Petersen has 25 tackles, 10 assists and five tackles for loss through four games.
Dickson, a 5-10, 190-pound sophomore who has taken over for injured starter and captain Isaac Brown, is already second on the team with 18 tackles. He has 12 assists, three tackles for loss, a sack, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup.
“Those are two athletic, big, physical guys,” Spradlen said. “They get to the football really quick. And when they get there, they bring some pain with them. They can really hit.
“… We knew both of those guys had a ton of ability. But losing Isaac, we didn’t know what to totally expect. (Petersen and Dickson) have had to step in and call the defense, and they’ve done a really good job at that. They’re going to continue to get better each week. It’s exciting to see.”
Greeneville is 15-0 against Volunteer all-time, including a 45-0 homecoming win in the last meeting between the two schools in 2016.
Volunteer was idle last week after defeating Seymour 28-14 at home on Sept. 3.
The Falcons are led by the arm of quarterback Garrison Barrett, who completed 17 of 30 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns against Seymour.
“They have four really good receivers, and they’ll sometimes put five guys out wide,” Spradlen said of Volunteer’s offense. “Their quarterback is big and throws a really good ball. It will be a good challenge for us. Just seeing somebody that throws the football that much is something you want to see this time of the year. That will help us down the road.”