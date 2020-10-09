Greeneville might enter Friday night’s Region 1-4A game at unbeaten Sullivan South as the underdog, but the Greene Devils have a message for the Rebels: Don’t sleep on us.
“Everybody is calling us the underdog in this game because we’ve lost two games. People are saying this isn’t the same kind of Greeneville team we’ve had in the past because we’ve lost,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen. “But we’ve gotten better in all phases of the game. The kids are flying around the field and they’re confident right now.”
After losing their first two games on the field this season – 35-34 to Daniel Boone and 45-25 to Science Hill – the Greene Devils have found their footing with a 42-0 win over Austin-East, a 28-24 win at Tennessee High and a 77-0 win at home over Sullivan Central last week.
Greeneville also has a COVID win over Union County and enters Friday’s game at 4-2 overall and 2-0 in region play.
Sullivan South is 6-0, 3-0 and ranked No. 10 in the state among Class 4A teams. The Rebels haven’t played since winning 28-12 at Volunteer on Sept. 25.
“This is what we’ve been working for, to play a game like this,” Spradlen said. “This is why we play Science Hill, why we play Daniel Boone, why we play Tennessee High, to get ready for these tough conference games.
“We’ve had a good week of practice. The kids are ready to face a really good Sullivan South team. It’s a big challenge and our kids are excited.”
Sullivan South is averaging 309 yards offense per game – 247 on the ground and 62 through the air. Most of that output has come from 6-foot-3, 247-pound junior quarterback Ethan Bergeron. He’s completed 26 of 50 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, and he’s rushed for 403 yards and seven TDs on 56 carries.
Running back Elijah Jennings, a 5-11, 170-pound senior, has 472 yards and five TDs on 71 carries.
“Their quarterback really runs the ball good. He’s a big kid,” Spradlen said. “They run power offense, line up and try to smash it at you. They’re going to try to run the football, control the clock and keep the ball away from us.
“It’s going to be a challenge for us defensively. We’ve got to get off the field on third down.”
Greeneville is averaging 374 yards offense per game – 170 passing, 204 rushing. The Devils biggest threat is junior running back Mason Gudger, who has rushed for 338 yards and four TDs on 48 carries while catching seven passes for 177 yards and two scores.
Sophomore quarterback Brady Quillen has completed 17 of 23 passes for 164 yards and two TDs with one interception.
Jaden Stevenson is Greeneville’s top receiver with eight catches for 231 yards and four TDs. Nick Iezzi has 10 catches for 145 yards, and Adjatay Dabbs has 10 catches for 90 yards and a TD.