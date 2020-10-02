When it comes to playoff positioning, Greeneville’s 28-24 non-region win at Tennessee High last week meant nothing.
But when it comes to a young football team gaining confidence for its region slate that gets into full swing this week, it meant everything.
“The hard work these kids are putting in in the weight room and on the practice field is coming to fruition. It’s paying off,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen, whose Greene Devils are 3-2 and host region foe Sullivan Central on Friday. “We’re getting better each week like I knew we would.”
Sophomore Brady Quillen became the story of the game at Tennessee when he started in place of injured senior Drew Gregg and completed 13 of 17 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 55 yards and 11 carries.
While Greeneville fans might have been bedazzled by that performance, Quillen has taken his first varsity start under center in stride.
“With Brady, you’re going to get the same approach, same work from him regardless,” Spradlen said. “He’s a smart kid who works hard every day. He’s worked hard this week in practice just like he has all season. We’re coaching him up and he’s trying to do his best every day to improve.”
Junior running back Mason Gudger was his usual elusive self against Tennessee, rushing for 165 yards and a TD on 20 carries. His 16-yard TD with 1:47 to play pushed the Devils to the win.
On the season, Gudger has rushed for 338 yards and four scores on 48 carries.
Greeneville’s schedule, which included early season non-region losses to Daniel Boone and Science Hill, seems to be playing in the Devils’ favor.
Sullivan Central, a team that has lost three straight games and is 2-3, should be a tuneup for the Devils before they play region unbeatens Sullivan South and Elizabethton back to back.
“We put teams on the schedule every year who are going to make us better at this time of year,” Spradlen said. “Wins and losses in non-region games don’t bother me. I want to win them all. But we got better because we played Science Hill, because we played Daniel Boone, because we played Tennessee High.
“Playing those teams has paid off for us heading into the region.”
Sullivan Central is a team struggling to get much going with the football. In a 40-0 loss at David Crockett last week, the Cougars mustered just 28 yards. And in a 38-0 home loss to Sullivan South on Sept. 18, they had 138 yards.
That bodes well for a Greeneville defense that has been improving by the week.
Against Tennessee, the Devils created three turnovers – an interception and fumble recovery by Jaden Stevenson, and another interception by Grayson Hite.
Isaac Brown had eight tackles and six assists, Jackson Tillery had seven tackles and two assists, Jakobi Gillespie had six tackles, Keelen Lester had five tackles and seven assists, and Rashard Clarity had four tackles and two assists.
When Sullivan Central does find success with the football, it’s usually through the air.
Senior quarterback Will Nottingham has completed 47 of 123 passes for 723 yards and nine TDs with four interceptions.
Junior receiver Peyton Greene has caught eight passes for 316 yards and four TDs, while senior receiver Connor Wilson has 17 catches for 277 yards and four TDs.