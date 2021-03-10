Ten days into March, spring beckons. Winter skies have given way to sunny days with temps climbing steadily like unleaded at the pump.
Baseballs and softballs are pinging bats and popping gloves, and soccer balls are being booted.
Spring, at long last, is upon us. Just ask the birds, whose chirps hit different this time of year.
Time to get outside? Not so fast. Basketball teams at Greeneville High School, North Greene High School and Tusculum University are staying indoors a couple more weeks.
Today, the North Greene Lady Huskies play Gibson in the quarterfinals of the Class A state tournament inside the Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.
On Friday, the Tusculum Pioneers women’s basketball team will play Tuskegee in the NCAA Division II tournament Southeast Regional inside Holt Fieldhouse at Carson-Newman University.
On Saturday, the Tusculum men will play Carson-Newman in the NCAA D-II Southeast Regional inside Tex Turner Arena at Lincoln Memorial University.
And a week from today inside the Murphy Center at MTSU, North Greene’s boys will play Richland in the opening round of the Class A state tournament and Greeneville’s boys will play Bolivar Central in the opening round of the Class 2A state tournament.
Five hoops teams are still dancing, which means lawn darts will have to wait.
“It’s like every night you walked into any of these gyms this season, you were going to see a championship-caliber type game,” said Brian Staton, who has been broadcasting local high school games and Tusculum games on radio since 1997. “It’s one of the most successful basketball seasons in one of the craziest type of situations with the COVID-19 pandemic that we could ever experience. It is quite remarkable. I’m usually not this busy at this time of the year.”
Not since 2009-2010 has Staton’s schedule been so booked. In 2010, girls teams from North Greene, South Greene and Greeneville all qualified for the state tournaments, while Tusculum’s women reached the NCAA tournament a year after the Pioneer men did the same.
“This year is just so reminiscent to that time of just great success and championship basketball,” Staton said.
Proud Husky Nation
At North Greene, the Lady Huskies are 25-7 and the Huskies have won 24 of their last 25 games to run their record to 32-4. The Lady Huskies are playing in their second straight state tournament, the Huskies are in their first state tourney since 2018 and both are in state tourneys in the same season for the first time.
North Greene is one of just three schools with boys and girls teams in the state tourneys. Bearden in Class 3A and Clay County in Class A are the others.
North Greene girls coach James Buchanan also believes this is the first time boys and girls teams from the same school in Greene County have reached the state tourneys in the same season since Chuckey-Doak did it in 1993.
“We’re very fortunate and thankful that it’s happened for us this year,” he said. “The people at North Greene have loved basketball for a long time. If you look through the history of the school, we’ve had years where we haven’t been extremely successful. But even in those years, we had a lot of great support from our community. Some of the same people who were coming to games when I first started coaching are still coming now 20 years later.
“It’s a basketball community. I’m fortunate to be part of it.”
To play in state tournaments, teams must have great players and the Huskies have rosters dripping with talent. But they also have great basketball minds mushing the sleds.
Buchanan’s office is just down the hall from the office of boys coach Sam Tarlton. The two often talk shop and review game film together.
“Sam has been very helpful to me and my girls, and he’ll ask what are some things I’ve been noticing about his team that might help them,” Buchanan said. “It’s just a great place to work, not just with the coaches, but our administration as well.”
Tarlton is on a meteoric rise in the coaching ranks. A 2015 Milligan College grad, he is in his fourth season at North Greene and took the Huskies to the state tourney in his first season as a high school coach in 2018.
“Coach Buchanan is the best coach I know. He’s my mentor, my big brother,” Tarlton said. “It’s cool to hang around him each day, learn from him and take some stuff he does and implement them into what we do.
“We couldn’t be more proud of the boys and girls at North Greene. They’ve put in a lot of hard work for this and it’s an exciting time around school.”
These days, Buchanan is winning on and off the court. Thanks to following his wife’s diet plan to combat insulin resistance, he’s dropped about 25 pounds and will be sporting a sleek build in Murfreesboro.
“The doctor gave my wife a plan with like 11 rungs on a ladder and you can only eat foods from the first four. They told her it would be very beneficial if somebody could go through this with her, so I did it with her,” Buchanan said. “For about three months, I cut out a lot of carbs. I’m not even eating fruit just because it has sugar in it. I’ve gone from about 195 pounds to about 170.”
An admitted sweetaholic, Buchanan says he could eat sugary goodies, “for breakfast, lunch and dinner, every meal of the day and snacks in between.”
Buchanan is also a devout Christian, though, and has given up sweets for Lent to help him maintain the weight loss. But if the Lady Huskies win it all, might he sneak a treat?
“Well, I’d have to do it on Sunday because during Lent that’s the only time you can feast. You have to fast the other six days,” he said with a chuckle. “But, yeah, if we can win this thing Saturday then Sunday is looking real good.”
Devils Hot
Like North Greene’s boys, Greeneville has won 24 of its last 25 games. And after dismantling Fulton 92-67 in Monday’s sectionals, the Devils are 28-6.
Coach Brad Woolsey also has a loaded roster with two juniors – Jakobi Gillespie and Reid Satterfield – capable of scoring 30-40 points any given night.
The Devils thought Gillespie might be hobbled by an ankle injury suffered toward the end of practice on Sunday, but he shook it off to torch the nets for 26 points against Fulton.
Like Punxsutawney Phil seeing his shadow signaling six more weeks of winter, Gillespie’s dunk to put the Devils up by 20 points midway through the second quarter signaled two more weeks of hoops at GHS.
“I wasn’t going to dunk because I hurt my ankle in practice,” Gillespie told News 5 Sports after the game. “But will all the fans in here, I had to dunk it.”
No matter what button Woolsey pushes, Greeneville seems to have success. And a career-high 15 points from post Terry Grove in the win over Fulton says the Devils continue to unearth more production, which further bodes well for a tourney run.
It’s the second straight year the Devils have qualified for the state tourney. Last season, they defeated Fulton to qualify before the tourney was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Woolsey, though, says that disappointment is far in the rear view now.
“A lot of people are still talking about last year, but I’m not,” Woolsey was telling Staton on air after Monday’s game. “Really, we just talk about winning another game. We just want to win the next game. We try to be great the next practice. Nothing matters but the next one. That’s just how we look at it.”
Pioneers Popping
Like Greeneville’s boys were denied playing in the state tournament last year, Tusculum’s women were denied playing in the NCAA tournament that was canceled by COVID.
And like the Greene Devils, Tusculum gets another shot this year as the No. 4 seed in the Southeast Regional at Carson-Newman. The Pioneers will be playing in their seventh NCAA tournament and first since 2012.
Tusculum (18-3) earned an automatic bid into this year’s tournament with a 59-47 win over Lincoln Memorial University in the South Atlantic Conference tournament championship game on Sunday. It’s the Pioneers second straight SAC tourney title.
“God is so good!!! I am so honored to be able to coach this group of women!,” first-year Tusculum coach Meagan Price tweeted following Sunday’s win. “The buy in from the beginning was unbelievable and their work ethic is unlike any I’ve ever seen. They have made my first year as an NCAA head coach one for the books!!! Time to put on the dancing shoes.”
How about a jaw-dropping stat? The Pioneers Maddie Sutton, a grad student from Walland, leads all of NCAA Division II with 19 double-doubles this season and 15 in a row.
Tusculum’s men, meanwhile, are in the NCAA tournament for the third time in program history and first since 2009. And how is this for coincidence? The Pioneers (13-5) are led by SAC Player of the Year Trenton Gibson, who is from Murfreesboro where the Devils, Lady Huskies and Huskies will vie for state titles.
Gibson enters the NCAA tournament as the only player in the SAC ranked in the league’s top five in scoring (fourth at 18.8 ppg), rebounding (third at 8.2 rpg) and assists (third at 5.1 apg).
With seasons overlapping, we have five teams still chasing championships on the hardwood. Spring Fever will have to wait. Our own March Madness has our attention.
“North Greene’s girls have been there, done that, and they’re taking on a Gibson County team that’s No. 1 in the state and has been there, done that, too," Staton said. "If North Greene wins that game, who says they don’t go on and win the rest of them? North Greene’s boys don’t get rattled, their coach doesn’t get rattled. It’s a mature, veteran team that’s capable of making noise. The expectation is certainly for Greeneville’s boys to do that with the caliber team they have.
“The Tusculum women are capable of beating anybody on any given night and making an Elite Eight run, and the Tusculum men have the biggest challenge ahead, I think, but they are in the same boat. I see every one of those high school teams and the Tusculum teams as capable of making a deep run.”