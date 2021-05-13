It’s not often a District 2-2A opponent challenges the Greeneville Greene Devils like the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights did at Tusculum University’s Pioneer Park on Wednesday night.
And while Greeneville’s 4-1 win in the winners bracket final of the district tournament might have had a few Greene Devil fans squirming in their seats, the Greene Devils themselves didn’t seem to sweat it.
The Greene Devils were so loose, in fact, that coach Andy Collins shared a hard laugh with senior third baseman Adrian Bundy, who was on deck preparing to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning with Greeneville leading just 3-0.
“Adrian (who was born in Guatemala) says to me, ‘Hey, did you hear they were playing Born In The USA before my first at bat? Do you think they were doing that on purpose?’ And we both just cracked up,” Collins said with a chuckle.
For sure, baseball is a game best played relaxed like that. And Bundy and Collins agree that the Greene Devils playing the best opponents they can find for their non-region schedule has helped them cope with the stress of tight games.
“Baseball is fun. You need to have fun out there or the game will eat you up,” Bundy said. “Give coach Collins a lot of credit for getting games on our non-region schedule where he knew we’d be in some tight games. Because of that, in games like tonight, we expect to win beyond the shadow of a doubt.”
Throughout Wednesday’s game, Collins also could be seen smiling and laughing with other players and coaches in the dugout.
“I walked into the house tonight after the game and my dad said, ‘You had fun tonight, didn’t you?’ I said, ‘Yes! It was awesome,’” Collins said. “We’ve just been in these type games before. I love it. That’s just baseball.”
Greeneville, now 27-7, advances to the district tournament championship game at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Pioneer Park. The win over Chuckey-Doak also gives the Greene Devils a berth into the region tournament next week.
Chuckey-Doak defeated Grainger 9-0 in the first winners bracket game on Wednesday at Tusculum, and Grainger then defeated Claiborne 4-2 in a losers bracket game. Chuckey-Doak and Grainger will play again at noon Thursday to determine who plays Greeneville for the championship.
Chuckey-Doak, a team with just two seniors, was impressive against Grainger and Greeneville. During the regular season, the Black Knights lost twice to Grainger and twice to Greeneville with three of the losses being lopsided.
“Getting to the district championship and the region is a great accomplishment,” Collins said. “I don’t care who you are or what you are, it’s hard to beat a team three times in a season and, heck, we might have to play Chuckey-Doak again.
“I give Chuckey-Doak all the credit in the world. They played well tonight. At the same time, we played our kind of baseball. … We’ve practiced all year and played the non-region schedule we have to win games like tonight’s game.”
Greeneville starter Hunter Richards (6-1) pitched 6 1/3 innings for the win. The senior right-hander gave up three hits, walked three and struck out 10, including five of the first six Black Knights he faced. Chuckey-Doak’s run was unearned.
With Greeneville leading 4-0 and one out in the top of the seventh inning, Chuckey-Doak loaded the bases when Hunter Ball reached on an error, Wade Fletcher singled to center and Dillon Shelton worked a walk.
Senior right-hander Nick Iezzi then took over for Richards and notched his third save. After Cole Lamons reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Ball to pull Chuckey-Doak within 4-1, Iezzi struck out Matthew Palazzo and Datyn Bowman swinging to end it.
“I wanted to stretch Hunter seven innings because we had gotten there with him, but he was nearing a hundred pitches,” Collins said. “He was sharp. He was fantastic tonight. The ball jumped out of his hand a little bit. I think he felt confident and got to where he wanted to be. And then for Nick to come in and throw strikes with the bases loaded was awesome. You know how nerve-racking that can be.”
Fletcher drew the start for Chuckey-Doak and went the distance. He gave up six hits, walked two and struck out five. All four Greeneville runs were earned.
Greeneville grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Iezzi singled to center, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Will Hurley, took third on a deep fly out to right by Richards and scored on a wild pitch.
The Greene Devils made it 3-0 with two runs in the fourth.
Ayden Cheney led off with a single to left and scored to make it 2-0 when Avery Collins followed with a double to right.
Parker Shipley, running for Collins, took third on a groundout by Hurley and scored on a wild pitch for the 3-0 lead.
Greeneville tacked on its fourth run in the fifth. Preston Justice lined a single to center, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on an infield hit by Trey Massengill.
Iezzi finished 2-for-3 for Greeneville, while Fletcher was 2-for-3 for Chuckey-Doak.
Chuckey-Doak 9 Grainger 0
Palazzo went the distance on the mound for Chuckey-Doak. He gave up four hits, walked six and struck out five.
Chuckey-Doak cranked out nine hits. Ball was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI; Cadin Tullock was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Connor Lamons had a hit and two RBI; and Jaylen Willett, Shelton and Bowman each had a hit.