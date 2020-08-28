Last Friday, three local teams began their football seasons on the road. But this Friday, high school football will be played in Greene County for first time this year when Daniel Boone and Greeneville kick off at Burley Stadium.
After a strange offseason with no spring practice, no scrimmages, a lost week due a COVID-19 outbreak and a lost game, the Greene Devils are excited to finally get under the lights.
“We’re ready to get out there and go against somebody else,” Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen said. “I’ve had them be really physical in practice. We’ve been going good-on-good a lot in practice. Now I think these guys are real excited to play a game, just to get a little normalcy back. I know this community is starving for football, and we are excited to give it to them.”
It will also be Spradlen’s first game as the Devils’ head coach, a night that he anticipates will bring all sorts of new emotions.
“I think the big thing for me first is adjusting to handling the new COVID stuff. Making sure we have temperature checks, and that we have all of the game-day stuff in order,” he said. “Then it’s exciting to be a first time head coach. I’m sure there will some new emotions when we take the field, but I’m looking forward to it.”
Daniel Boone has one game under its belt, but fell 28-14 to Christian Academy of Knoxville last week. In that game, the Blazers threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns, and made it inside the 30-yard line six times without scoring.
Spradlen is convinced Daniel Boone can be dangerous if it cleans up its mistakes.
The Devils feel like they have an advantage at the skill positions with senior quarterback Drew Gregg and senior receiver Nick Iezzi returning. Spradlen is particularly excited to see what junior running back Mason Gudger can do on Friday after crossing the 1,000-yard mark as a sophomore.
“It is going to be a challenge up front for us, but I feel like we can put a lot of speed on the field,” Spradlen said. “I’m really excited to get those guys out there and see them run. I’m really excited to see what Mason Gudger can do now that he is the man in the backfield.”
NORTH GREENE AT COSBY
North Greene will also be getting its season under way on Friday as the Huskies travel to Cosby.
North Greene was originally scheduled to face Hancock County on Friday and planned to open its season on August 21 against Unaka, but both opponents were forced to cancel and Cosby was a late addition to the schedule.
“Our kids are just excited to get under the lights for the first time and get game one under their belts,” North Greene coach Andrew Murray said. “We’ve had so many situations this offseason where we were wondering if we were going to get football. It feels so great that it is finally here.”
Cosby did not play last week either which means there are a lot of unknowns going into Friday’s contest.
“I think it is the same for both teams, but we have absolutely nothing to go on going into this game,” Murray said. “We have looked at some film from last year, but we have to prepare for everything. There will be a lot of adjustments on the fly, and it will be interesting to say the least.”
The Huskies come into the season with a young lineup that expects to start freshmen all across the field. Carson Culp will start at center, Grayson Collins will start in the backfield and Colton Robbins will start at defensive end.
That makes the veterans North Greene does have even more important. On defense, linebackers Josh Sanches, Jonny Harrison and Micah Jones will be asked to lead by example and through instruction.
On offense, senior Josh Huerto will be under center for the first time, but there is no one on the roster that Murray believes in more.
“Josh is just a baller,” Murray said. “Whatever you ask of him he will go do it. He has really taken the reins. He is doing all of the football things right, but more importantly he is leading the team on that side of the ball. Then the other guys have bought into his leadership.”
SOUTH GREENE AT LAKEWAY CHRISTIAN
South Greene went to Unicoi County last week and turned in a strong performance to start the year 1-0.
Coach Shawn Jones, now in his second stint as the Rebels’ head man, feels like he learned a lot about his team in week one, but now they face an entirely new unknown.
South Greene travels to White Pine on Friday to take on Lakeway Christian Academy for its first varsity game in program history. The private school located right off Exit 4 on I-81 has invested a lot of money in its athletic programs, including a brand new football stadium that will see its first action on Friday.
“We really don’t know what to expect,” Jones said. “They are a young team, a new team, but they have some athletes and a coach that came from Florida where he had some success. We know this is their first game ever, but we are going to have to go down there and play well.
“They say you make your biggest gains from week one to week two, and we hope that will be the case.”
Despite limited film to work with, Lions’ running back Shajai Jackson stood out to Jones, and he will be the focus of the Rebels’ defense.
“They have a really good running back. He’s a freshman and by the time he’s done he may be a great one. They have some good receivers too, and we are going to have be sound on defense,” Jones said.
In a 38-17 win over Unicoi County in week one, South Greene ran for 244 yards led by Corey Houser’s 120. Luke Myers took over at quarterback for older brother Levi, who is now at Carson-Newman, and ran for 95 yards and two scores while throwing for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
“We knew Luke was a good athlete. He’s been on the field since he was a freshman, so last week wasn’t unexpected,” Jones said. “He made some things happen last week. On our first touchdown drive, he did a real good job of scrambling and then finding receivers. He created a lot for us.”