KINGSPORT — The colder the weather turned on Thursday, the hotter the Greeneville Greene Devils got.
Just after snow showers whipped through J Fred Johnson Stadium at Dobyns-Bennett High School, the Devils pushed across four runs in the top of the eighth inning for a 5-1 win over the Sevier County Smoky Bears.
It’s Greeneville’s second straight win against a Class 3A power this week, and fourth over a 3A power this season. The Class 2A Devils, now 7-1, defeated Science Hill on Tuesday and also have two wins over Jefferson County.
Thursday’s win avenges an 11-1 loss to Sevier County (11-3) on March 17 at Tusculum University in a game in which the Devils didn’t have their full roster due to Greeneville’s basketball team playing in the state tournament.
“It’s pouring snow and it’s cold, but it’s just so good to get out and play,” said Greeneville coach Andy Collins. “I tell our guys it’s a chance to get to play baseball, something we didn’t get to do last year. … Winning or losing games against teams like this, our guys are being put in situations I think will help us at the end.”
Greeneville sent nine batters to the plate for its four runs in the eighth.
The Devils grabbed a 2-1 lead when Trey Massengill led off with a single to center and stole second, Avery Collins was intentionally walked with one out, Ayden Cheney reached on a dribbler down the third-base line to load the bases and Will Hurley walked.
Adrian Bundy followed with a bloop single to center that scored Collins for a 3-1 lead.
Colton Richards then lined a sacrifice fly to left that scored Cheney to make it 4-1 before Hunter Richards drilled a long single the opposite way to the wall in right that scored Hurley for the 5-1 lead.
Nick Iezzi and Avery Collins, pitching in relief of starter Hunter Richards, held Sevier County scoreless over the last three innings.
Iezzi struck out the side in order in the sixth before Collins gave up a hit and struck out three in the seventh and eighth to pick up the win.
Richards threw the first five innings. He gave up two hits, a run, walked four and struck out six.
Combined, the three Greeneville hurlers struck out 12 while limiting Sevier County’s potent lineup to just three hits.
“Hunter was good for five innings and pitched out of some things, and then Nick and Avery did a good job throwing their off-speed pitches for strikes,” Andy Collins said. “Against good teams, it’s important to be able to throw off-speed stuff for strikes because you get them guessing. If the slider looks like a fastball coming out of your hand, you can get some swings and misses.”
Greeneville took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Preston Justice singled to center with two out, took second when Massengill walked and scored on a single to right by Iezzi.
Sevier County tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the third. Gage Newsom worked a two-out walk, took second when Shane Scott was hit by a pitch, stole third and scored on a wild pitch.
From the last out in the third through the fifth, Richards retired seven of the final eight batters he faced, striking out three.
Greeneville put runners in scoring position on a double by Walker Townsley in the fifth, a double by Collins in the sixth, and a walk by Hurley, sac bunt by Bundy and an infield hit by Townsley in the seventh but couldn’t score.
Greeneville plays twice on Friday at Seymour, first against Knox Grace at 1:30 p.m. and then against Seymour at 6:30 p.m.