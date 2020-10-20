The Greeneville cross country team ran in the inaugural running of the Walters State Invitational on Saturday morning.
The Greene Devils came out on top with six runners in the top 10. The Greeneville girls finished second with four in the top 10. This is the third meet championship for the boys this season.
Mason Brandon once again led the way for the Devils. He ran away with the individual title while setting the initial course record on the difficult Walters State 5K course at 19:26.18.
Morgan Leach crossed the line in second place, turning in another strong performance in his young running career. Other Devil harriers in the top 10 were Lucas Greineder (5th place), David Knight (6th place), Joshua Hyde (7th place) and Alex Leblanc (10th place). Nathan Shetley completed the top seven in twelfth place and Nash Barnes finished in 16th place.
The Lady Devils, finishing as the meet runners-up, were led by sophomore Chloe Williford in third place. Freshman Emma Waddell recorded a fifth place finish, while Camryn Miles and Anna Jackson finished eighth and ninth respectively. Meredith Mulhollen finished in 13th place and Jennie Bulawa finished 14th to complete the Lady Devil effort.
Greeneville will run next in the Blue Ridge Classic/Green County Meet on Thursday afternoon at Holston Home.