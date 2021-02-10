Junior Reid Satterfield dropped in a school record nine 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points as the Greeneville Greene Devils ran the Cosby Eagles out of Hal Henard Gym 77-39 in a non-district game on Tuesday night.
Junior Jakobi Gillespie – Greeneville’s other prolific scorer – added 22 points as the Devils won their sixth straight game, 16th of their past 17 and improved to 20-6.
It’s the third straight season Greeneville has reached the 20-win plateau.
Last season, Satterfield knocked down eight 3-pointers and scored 42 points in a 97-84 Class 2A state sectional win over Fulton to lead Greeneville to its sixth berth in the state tournament, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was considerable hype surrounding Tuesday night’s game, which was the first meeting between Greeneville and Cosby.
The night before, Greeneville avenged an early-season loss to a strong Class 3A squad in Morristown East.
Cosby, a super talented Class A squad, entered the game with a 10-9 overall record and an 8-0 District 2-A mark with most of its losses being close against top-caliber teams from higher classifications such as Morristown East.
And, too, Cosby’s high-flying senior guard Trey Johnson has garnered a strong following on Twitter with monster dunks and a 60-point game in a 95-20 win over Greenback on Jan. 29.
Cosby hung with Greeneville 17-14 through the first quarter, but the Devils stepped on the gas in the second period and never looked back.
Greeneville outscored Cosby 27-4 in the second with Satterfield and Gillespie combining for 25 points in the period.
Satterfield knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 14 points in the frame, while Gillespie threw down a dunk and scored 11 points.
A 3-pointer from Satterfield at the buzzer pushed Greeneville to a 44-18 lead at halftime.
Johnson, meanwhile, was a non-factor in the first half for the most part, thanks to hounding defense from Gillespie and Adjatay Dabbs.
Johnson hit a 3-pointer to pull Cosby even 8-8 in the first quarter, but it was the only shot he hit in eight attempts in the half.
Johnson got untracked a little when he scored six points in the third quarter, four on two short jumpers that helped cut Greeneville’s lead to 46-26 at the 4:47 mark of the period.
But Satterfield caught fire again, ripping four straight 3-pointers in a 14-0 run that pushed Greeneville to a 60-36 lead.
Satterfield also led Greeneville with eight rebounds, while Connor DeBusk added four points and a team-best six assists.
Johnson opened the fourth quarter with a dunk and finished with 11 points on 5-of-13 shooting, including just 1-of-6 beyond the 3-point arc.
Big man Riley Galler was Cosby’s best offense, hitting seven of 10 shots and scoring 14 points on some nifty post moves.
Greeneville will host Class 3A Farragut on Thursday. The Admirals knocked off a strong Maryville squad 66-62 on the road on Tuesday to improve to 11-10 overall and 9-5 in District 4-3A.
GIRLS Greeneville 82 West Greene 18
In the District 2-2A win, Greeneville placed seven players in double figures and scored at least 80 points for the fourth time this season.
The Lady Devils’ Tambryn Ellenburg hit two 3-pointers and scored a game-high 12 points, all in the second half.
Lindy Carter and Grace Hayes each had 11 points for Greeneville, while Lauren Bailey, Delana DeBusk, Chloe Marsh and Anna Shaw each had 10.
Dalaina Martin nearly gave Greeneville eight players in double figures, scoring eight points.
Greeneville has won six straight and 13 of its last 14 to improve to 17-5 overall and 9-2 in the district. The Lady Devils have locked up the No. 2 seed for the district tournament, which gets under way next week.
Greeneville will host Class 3A Farragut on Thursday. The Lady Admirals lost 62-60 to a strong Maryville squad on the road on Tuesday night to drop to 14-5 overall and 7-5 in District 4-3A.