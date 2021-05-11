The Watauga Times-News Relays was held at the Dobyns-Bennett track on Friday and Saturday. This meet is billed as an all-star meet to showcase the top athletes from the Mountain Empire each year.
The meet brought together athletes from over 20 schools in Northeast Tennessee. The Greeneville Greene Devils finished fourth in the meet to Science Hill. The Lady Devils finished eighth behind Dobyns-Bennett.
Greeneville gold medalists were Jaden Stevenson in the 100 meters, Morgan Leach in the 400, Emily Eppard in the 300 hurdles and the boys 4x100 relay team.
TOP 5 FINISHERS GIRLS
100 – 5. Olivia McClintock (13.54); 300 Hurdles – 1. Emily Eppard (47.30); 4X200 relay – 4. McClintock, Bowman, Mulhollen, Eppard (1:58.75); Discus – 2. Kaylee Wallen (90-05)
BOYS
100 – 1. Jaden Stevenson (11.09), 3. Mason Gudger (11.42); 400 – 1. Morgan Leach (52.38); 1600 – 3. Mason Brandon (4:34.80); 110 hurdles – 5. Tai Edmonds (17.08); 4x100 relay – 1. Gudger, Price, Lester, Stevenson (43.41); 4X200 relay – 4. Gudger, Dabbs, Price, Stevenson (1:37.61); 4x800 relay – 3. Brandon, Hickey, Greineder, Leach (8:43.32); High Jump – 3. Jaden Stevenson (5-08), 4. Mason Laws (5-08); Triple Jump – 5. Keelen Lester (39-10.50); Discus – 5. J.J. Durbin (118-05).