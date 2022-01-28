Ja’Kobi Gillespie didn’t miss a beat in the fourth quarter – or a shot.
Greeneville’s most consistent scoring threat helped close the deal against one of Class 4A’s top contenders. The Greene Devils, ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, avenged its December loss at Kingsport on Friday night, defeating Class 4A’s eighth-ranked Dobyns-Bennett 76-68 at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
Every time the visitors threatened, Gillespie seemed to have the answer. He shot 4-of-4 from the field and 6-of-6 from the foul line in the final period, including the Greene Devils’ last four free throws. Gillespie led Greeneville (17-6) with a game-high 32 points.
”We know Kobi is going to go make plays,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “His teammates did a great job rebounding the basketball. That’s the biggest difference between this game and the last game we played with them. We gave up multiple offensive rebounds that led to baskets in the last game. This time we didn’t.”
A technical foul had allowed the Indians (20-5) to pull within 61-58, but Gillespie shifted the momentum back Greeneville’s way. His transition and-one not only gave Greeneville a 64-58 lead, but also drew Jack Browder’s fifth foul.
Gillespie finished another and-one with 2:04 remaining to make it 69-61, and the Devils allowed just two more field goals en route to ending D-B’s seven-game winning streak.
Reid Satterfield knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 14 points. His second triple broke a 43-43 tie, after which Greeneville never trailed.
Satterfield’s last 3 built a 61-54 lead, and a step-back midrange jumper made it 66-59.
Jayquan Price hit two first-half 3-pointers before finishing with 12 points, just ahead of Adjatay Dabbs’ 11. Dabbs hit from deep twice in the first quarter, and his third triple built a 56-51 lead in the fourth.
”(Price) made them pay not only on the outside, but also going to the basket,” Woolsey said. “(D-B) got way too much penetration. We’ve got to do a better job there.”
The Devils led 31-26 late in the second quarter before an 11-0 Dobyns-Bennett run. Browder’s midrange jumper put the Indians ahead 39-33 before Greeneville took a 40-39 lead on Jackson Tillery’s 3-pointer. Gillespie’s fast-break dunk helped Greeneville take a 49-47 lead to the fourth quarter.
All five D-B players who scored hit double figures, led by Malachi Hale’s 18 and Browder’s 16. Carter Metz scored 13, Jonavan Gillespie 11 and Brady Stump 10.
“Everybody they put on the floor can shoot,” Woolsey said. “Our number one job is not letting them get 3s off. The problem is you can’t help a lot because if you do, there’s going to be a wide open 3-point shooter.”
G 17 14 18 27 — 76
D-B 10 18 19 21 — 68
G (76): Ja’Kobi Gillespie 32, Reid Satterfield 14, Jayquan Price 12, Adjatay Dabbs 11, Jackson Tillery 5, Terry Grove 2.
D-B (68): Malachi Hale 18, Jack Browder 16, Carter Metz 13, Jonavan Gillespie 11, Brady Stump 10.
3-pointers: Adjatay Dabbs 3, Reid Satterfield 3, Jayquan Price 2, Jack Browder, Jonavan Gillespie, Malachi Hale, Brady Stump, Jackson Tillery.
GIRLS
GREENEVILLE 74
DOBYNS-BENNETT 52
Grace Hayes’ defensive effort helped Greeneville start the week strong. Her shooting performance Friday night helped the Lady Devils finish the week stronger.
Four players scored in double figures, and Class 3A’s sixth-ranked Lady Devils pulled away from Dobyns-Bennett.
Hayes, Greeneville’s top scorer with 17 points, buried four 3-pointers. Her first put the Lady Devils (19-5) ahead for good, 13-12, late in the first quarter. Her second 3-pointer began a 10-0 Greeneville run to start the second, building a 25-14 lead.
Chloe Marsh scored 15, hitting three field goals in the third quarter to put Greeneville ahead 47-34.
“We knew they had only the one post player, and we felt like Chloe was more athletic,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “And very rarely does Chloe Marsh let you down.”
Greeneville’s lead dwindled to 47-40 midway through the third quarter when Tambryn Ellenburg’s short jumper began a 12-0 run. Ellenburg then followed Lauren Bailey’s putback with a 3-pointer, and Delana DeBusk’s transition basket made it 59-40 after three quarters.
The margin never dipped below 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Caroline Hill frustrated the Lady Devils for the first three quarters, hitting five of Dobyns-Bennett’s 10 3-pointers. Three of them came in the second quarter with two more in the third. But Greeneville held her scoreless in the fourth after she scored a game-high 22 points.
“We put Anna Shaw on (Hill), and Shaw just stamped her forehead and said ‘you’re done,’” Watts said. “That’s what Anna Shaw does.”
Ellenburg hit from deep three times and scored 11 points for Greeneville, while DeBusk had 10. Lauren Bailey dominated the boards, particularly on offense, in addition to her nine points.
“(Bailey) might not have been the leading scorer tonight, but golly bum, I couldn’t take her out of the game because of her rebounding,” Watts said. “That’s what I tell them, do something in the game where I can’t take you out. Make it to where Coach Watts has to leave you in.”
Olivia Doran hit three 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Lady Indians (13-11).
Greeneville shot 6-of-7 at the foul line and hit 10 3-pointers, with Shaw hitting two and Bailey one.
G 15 21 23 15 — 74
D-B 14 15 11 12 — 52
G (74): Grace Hayes 17, Chloe Marsh 15, Tambryn Ellenburg 11, Delana DeBusk 10, Lauren Bailey 9, Anna Shaw 8, Dalaina Martin 4.
D-B (52): Caroline Hill 22, Olivia Doran 14, Hannah Frye 6, Payton Moore 4, Jadyn Lawson 3, Madeline Lyons 3.
3-pointers: Caroline Hill 5, Grace Hayes 4, Olivia Doran 3, Tambryn Ellenburg 3, Anna Shaw 2, Lauren Bailey, Jadyn Lawson, Madeline Lyons.
UP NEXT
Greeneville travels to Morristown East on Monday. The MoEast boys are ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Class 4A poll.