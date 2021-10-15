The Greeneville Greene Devils will host and beat the Sullivan East Patriots like a drum on Friday night.
You can bet Burley Stadium on that.
Greeneville has won the past seven meetings with Sullivan East and has outscored the Patriots by an average of 62-12 the past five.
Greeneville has gone 8-0 this season while rolling up 449 yards and 52 points per game.
Sullivan East is 1-7 and averaging just 13 points a game.
So the only real question is when will Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen call off the dogs?
“It should be an opportunity to get a lot of kids in the game, a lot of young kids in the game, and see what they can do,” Spradlen said. “To get Friday night experience, you can’t put into words what that means to the development of a kid and the program as a whole. It’s an opportunity for us to get better all around.”
Backup quarterback Corbin Cannon figures to see significant playing time. Playing behind junior starter Brady Quillen, the sophomore has completed 19 of 35 passes for 538 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception.
Greeneville’s coaching staff doesn’t feel as if Cannon is a JV quarterback, and getting him as many varsity snaps as possible will prepare him to fill in for Quillen if needed.
“Corbin has done a really good job,” Spradlen said. “He’s gotten a lot of reps with the first team, and we want him to continue to get reps with those guys.”
Damien Short and Carson Quillen are behind senior star Mason Gudger on the depth chart at running back, but both will likely get carries against Sullivan East.
Short has rushed for 134 yards and two TDs on 16 carries this season, while Carson Quillen has 79 yards and two scores on 12 carries.
Backup receiver Jayquan Price should also see the field more against the Patriots. He has four catches for 155 yards and two TDs.
“Damien Short has run the football really hard when he’s been in there, and he’s been in there with the first group some,” Spradlen said. “Here lately, a guy who has gotten a lot better has been Carson Quillen. He’s really run the football hard, too, when he’s been in there.
“Jayquan has really stepped up and has worked his way into some time with the first groups of guys as well.”
Spradlen also said John Bowman and Spencer Ross are two backups on the offensive line who have impressed when they’ve gotten on the field, and he expects them to get more snaps against Sullivan East.
On defense, defensive back Charles Dabney and linebacker Jacob Harmon will be a couple non-starters to keep an eye on.
Dabney has 15 tackles, five assists, a fumble recovery and has broken up two passes. Harmon has seven tackles, including one for loss, and seven assists.