As one of the most physical high school football programs in East Tennessee, the Greeneville Greene Devils throw around big weight in the weight room.
The Devils, though, have lifted nothing heavier this season than the weight they threw off their shoulders last Friday.
With a 42-0 victory at Austin-East, the Devils got their first win on the field in three tries this season. And, too, it was Eddie Spradlen’s first win on the field as Greeneville’s coach.
“It was a big win because the kids had really practiced hard leading up to that game,” said Spradlen, who was named Greeneville’s coach over the summer. “That was our best week of practice, and we came out and played how we practiced. That’s the best we’ve played to this point.
“The kids really had fun playing. They enjoyed playing. There was a lot of excitement in that game. And, obviously, it was big for me being my first win as a head coach.”
Against an 0-5 Austin-East team, Greeneville’s defense found its footing. After giving up 80 points in losses to Daniel Boone and Science Hill, the Devils held the Roadrunners to just 17 yards offense.
Isaac Brown had four tackles, three assists and three tackles for loss against Austin-East. Rashard Claridy had four tackles and two assists, Steven Myers and Damien Short each had four tackles and an assist, Grayson Hite had three tackles and three assists, and Keelen Lester had three tackles and two assists.
“I feel good how hard and physical we’ve played in every game, which is going to pay off in the long run,” Spradlen said. “The kids are playing fast, playing physical. … Defensively, we’ve gotten better each week. We flew around and held Austin East to 17 yards for four quarters last week. I don’t care who you’re playing, that’s hard to do.”
Including a COVID win over Union County, Greeneville is now 2-2. The Devils travel to Tennessee High on Friday night for a game added to the schedule to make up for their season opener against Powell that was canceled by a COVID outbreak among Greeneville students.
While the Devils had their way against Austin-East, Spradlen knows Tennessee High is no pushover. The Vikings are 3-1, including a 14-7 win over Daniel Boone, a team Greeneville lost 35-34 to on Aug. 28.
Tennessee quarterback Steven Johnson, a 6-foot-4 junior, has completed 35 of 64 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
Jaden Keller, a 6-3, 205-pound senior whose college offers include Tennessee and Virginia Tech, is Tennessee High’s most versatile athlete. He’s a defensive force at safety, and he’s caught three passes for 72 yards and run for 49 yards on nine carries on offense.
Senior slot back Isaiah Smith has seven catches for 79 yards and two TDs, and he’s rushed for 29 yards and a score on five carries.
Junior Levon Montgomery has rushed for 173 yards and two scores on 28 carries, while senior receiver Mykal Jones has 12 catches for 51 yards.
“Tennessee is a very good football team. They’re very physical up front on both sides of the football, and they have really good skill guys,” Spradlen said. “Our guys need to come out and play with the same excitement and energy that we had against Austin-East.”