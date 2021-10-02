SEYMOUR — Another conference game on the road, another dominant effort.
Top-ranked Greeneville scored four touchdowns in each of the first two quarters before coasting past Seymour 66-7 Friday at Householder Field.
Whether it was Corbin Cannon or Brady Quillen at quarterback, the Greene Devils (7-0, 4-0 Region 1-4A) didn’t skip a beat. Cannon went 6-of-11 for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Quillen hit 5-of-6 passes for 111 and a score.
Jaden Stevenson and Ja’Kobi Gillespie each caught three passes for 89 and 47 yards respectively. Adjatay Dabbs had 76 yards on two grabs.
Mason Gudger didn’t need long to have a good day, scoring four touchdowns in the first quarter alone. He finished with 112 yards on 11 carries, and Carson Quillen ran the ball 6 times for 62 yards.
By the time Greeneville’s defense allowed a touchdown, the Devils had already built a 49-0 lead.
Eli Funck completed 5-of-16 passes for 35 yards to lead Seymour (5-2, 1-2), while Brendon Harris rushed for a team-high 17 yards. The Eagles managed just 1 rushing yard.
UP NEXT
The Greene Devils welcome Oak Ridge, last year’s 5A state runner-up, to Burley Stadium on Friday, Oct. 8.
G 28-28-3-7 — 66
S 0-7-0-0 — 7
First Quarter
G — Mason Gudger 1-run (Cooper Graham kick)
G — Gudger 42-run (Graham kick)
G — Gudger 25-run (Graham kick)
G — Gudger 16-run (Graham kick)
Second Quarter
G — Jaden Stevenson 42-pass from Brady Quillen (Graham kick)
G — Damien Short 1-run (Graham kick)
G — Ja’Kobi Gillespie 41-pass from Corbin Cannon (Graham kick)
S — Ryan Lodari 11-pass from Josh Nevins (Bennett Cain kick)
G — Adjatay Dabbs 65-pass from Cannon (Graham kick)
Third Quarter
G — Graham 32-FG
Fourth Quarter
G — Carson Quillen 16-run (Quinton Brandon kick)
First Downs: G 17, S 6
Rushes-Yards: G 27-167, S 27-1
Passing: G 252, S 46
Comp-Att-Int: G 11-17-0, S 6-18-0
Total Offense: G 419, S 47
Punts-Avg.: G 1-46, S 10-22.3
Fumbles-Lost: G 1-1, S 0-0
Penalties-Yards: G 7-75, S 5-30