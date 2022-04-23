ROGERSVILLE — Greeneville’s 4-3 victory over Cherokee at the Reservation Thursday night was so hotly-contested, coaches nearly went at it afterward.
As players and coaches from both teams mingled during the postgame handshake near the visiting dugout, a scrum erupted between the two sides.
While it wasn’t clear exactly what happened, apparently as two assistant coaches from the opposing teams exchanged pleasantries, they got into a heated exchange with the two gripping each other’s pullovers and cursing at each other.
With the already teeming mass of players and coaches in the vicinity, the two groups instantly began yelling, pushing and pulling each other in the fray.
No punches were thrown and order was quickly restored.
“I honestly couldn’t tell you (what happened),” Cherokee coach Drew Patterson said. “I was shaking hands. I just know a couple of assistants on both sides had some words for each other. That’s all I’m going to say.”
“It was a good baseball game,” said Greeneville coach Andy Collins. “I don’t think there is a need for the theatrics and everything.”
When asked what the fracas was about, Collins replied, “Just bush stuff, probably from both sides.”
The episode left an unpleasant aftertaste on what had been a back-and-forth battle for second place in District 2-3A.
Greeneville improves to 11-13-1 overall and solidifies its grip on second place at 8-3. Cherokee falls to 10-11 and 6-4.
“It was a good game,” Collins said. “I thought both pitchers threw well.”
Jackson Davenport started for Cherokee, while the Greene Devils sent lefty Parker Shipley to the hill.
Davenport went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, six walks and three runs against five strikeouts. Shipley only went 4 1/3 innings, but had better control, walking none, while allowing three hits and two runs – one earned – and striking out nine.
“He mixed it up good and did good,” Collins said of his starter.
The Greene Devils jumped on Davenport in the first. Carson Quillen drew a leadoff walk, then went to third on Shipley’s single to center. Quillen scored from third when Colton Richards hit a fielder’s choice to short. Chiefs shortstop Matt Newton fielded and tossed to second baseman Will Price to retire Shipley, but Price’s throw to first was in the dirt, allowing Richards to advance to second.
Davenport walked two Devils to load the bases, but pitched out of the jam with no further damage.
Shipley retired Cherokee in order in the first three innings, striking out seven of the first nine Chiefs to bat.
The Greene Devils added another run in the fourth. Quillen and Shipley drew one-out walks, then executed a double-steal to put runners at second and third. Richards grounded out to Newton, allowing Quillen to score for a 2-0 Greeneville lead.
Davenport struck out Ty Casteel to end the inning.
Parker Bailey singled to lead off the bottom half of the fourth, then stole second and third and came home on a groundout by Brady Leroy, trimming the lead to 2-1.
The Chiefs tied it in the fifth. Newton singled to lead off. Devan Carpenter and Price then both reached on ground balls to first base, with Newton scoring on Price’s single.
The Devils came back in the sixth with a two-out rally started by Shipley, who beat out a single to second in many of the close plays in the game. Richards walked and Casteel singled off Cherokee reliever Tyler Lawson to load the bases for designated hitter Eli House, who worked a 3-2 count then was awarded first base for a hit-by-pitch, driving in Shipley for a 3-2 lead. Patterson and the Cherokee contingent protested that the pitch hit the ducking House’s bat first, then caromed into House.
Patterson appealed to both umpires to no avail.
“There were about five or six controversial calls – we didn’t get a single one of them,” Patterson said. “Bases loaded on the hit batter that clearly hit his bat. They said it him first. That’s okay. That’s baseball. I’ll never make excuses for our guys. We played well enough to win.”
The Chiefs tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on a home run by Leroy over the left field fence off of Quillen, who had moved over from shortstop to relieve Shipley with one out in the fifth.
The Devils answered in the seventh. Corbin Cannon hit a one-out single. After Carson Norris struck out looking, Cannon stole second. With Quillen at the plate, Cannon sprinted for third on a wild pitch. Cherokee catcher Cole Putnal’s throw sailed high and Cannon took off for home, beating Aiden Webb’s throw in a cloud of dust for the 4-3 lead.
Quillen retired the Chiefs in order in the bottom half to end the game.
Shipley and Preston Justice each went 2-for-3 for the Greene Devils, who collected seven hits. Richards drove in two runs and Quillen scored twice for Greeneville.
Leroy’s two-run homer was one of four Cherokee hits as Leroy, Price, Bailey and Newton each went 1-for-3.
“Greeneville is a fantastic ball club. I have a lot of respect for them,” Patterson said. “We played hard tonight but we’ve got to keep getting better. We’re going to see them again in the district tournament. We’re just going to keep working and working on our craft and try to get better.”