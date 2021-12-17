Consider Greeneville a work in progress. Though not up to Greene Devil standards, the offense did enough thanks to Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Adjatay Dabbs.
The Greene Devils built a comfortable lead in the second quarter and cruised from there, taking down Jefferson County 74-48 at Hal Henard Gym on Friday night.
Just two points shy of his career high, Gillespie fired in 36 points to lead the Devils (6-3), who returned to the win column after Dobyns-Bennett ended their five-game winning streak.
Gillespie scored eight points in Greeneville’s 10-0 run late in the second quarter. After a three-point play, Gillespie finished an alley-oop from Jackson Tillery and hit a step-back 3-pointer for a 40-14 lead.
Reid Satterfield scored with the clock winding down to make it 42-22 at halftime.
“It looked like a YMCA game tonight, not much structure in terms of what we were doing offensively,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “We just don’t have a lot of pride in our defense right now. I feel one way right now, and maybe I’ll watch the film and feel another way.”
Jefferson County (4-8) closed the gap to 44-29 in the third quarter but couldn’t get any closer.
Gillespie and Dabbs each hit a 3-pointer before Gillespie’s breakaway dunk made it 53-32.
Satterfield’s 12-foot jumper gave Greeneville a 60-39 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Dabbs buried four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, shooting 9-of-12 from the field.
Gillespie knocked down his third 3-pointer and three more baskets in the fourth quarter, including a one-handed jam.
Cy Mincey kept Greeneville from running away with his 3-point shooting as he hit from deep five times. Three of those triples came in the first half, and he finished with 17 points to lead the Patriots.
Greeneville led throughout, scoring the first seven points starting with a Dabbs 3-pointer two minutes into the game. Jefferson County pulled within 7-4, but Dabbs scored twice in the paint to make it 13-4.
The Devils went on a 15-2 run to make it 30-11 before answering a Mincey triple with 10 straight points.
G 15 27 18 14 — 74
JC 9 13 17 9 — 48
G (74): Ja’Kobi Gillespie 36, Adjatay Dabbs 23, Reid Satterfield 6, Jackson Tillery 5, Amanuel Dickson 2, Brayden Kennedy 2.
JC (48): Cy Mincey 17, Conner Haney 8, Kade Parker 6, Vontez McCray 5, Talan Higgins 3, Jacob Shrader 3, Colin Chambers 2, Ben Chandler 2, Kip Parker 2.
3-pointers: Cy Mincey 5, Adjatay Dabbs 4, Ja’Kobi Gillespie 3, Talan Higgins, Vontez McCray, Jackson Tillery
UP NEXT
Greeneville will play in the Kingsport Classic at Dobyns-Bennett Dec. 20-21.