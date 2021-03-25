KINGSPORT — When Greeneville baseball coach Andy Collins was looking to add a game to the schedule this week, he sought an opponent that could help the Greene Devils get better.
A strong Sullivan South team did just that on Wednesday night, pushing Greeneville to 11 innings before the Greene Devils won 5-4.
Greeneville improves to 5-1 and will play Farragut at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City. Sullivan South drops to 3-1.
“It was just a very good high school baseball game,” Collins said. “In the 10th inning, I went over to (Sullivan South coach Anthony Richardson) and said, ‘Man, you don’t know how much we needed a game like this.’ And he was like, ‘It’s good for both of us. This is helping us as much as it’s helping you all regardless of who wins.’”
Greeneville senior right-hander Will Hurley (2-0) hurled 3⅔ perfect innings of relief, striking out seven, to notch the win.
The Greene Devils pushed across the winning run on a sacrifice fly by Hunter Richards in the top of the 11th.
“Will came in and was just lights out. Just shoving,” Collins said. “When he keeps the ball down like he did tonight, he’s really good. He kept them off balance with his curveball. It was as sharp and as hard breaking as it’s ever been. And he might have had a tick more velo, which makes the breaking ball even better.”
Hurley was also 2-for-5 at the plate with two RBI.
With the game tied 4-4, Hurley lined a single to center field to open the 11th, took second on a sacrifice bunt by Adrian Bundy, moved to third when Walker Townsley lined a single to left and scored the winning run when Richards lifted a fly ball to right.
Facing Sullivan South’s 3-4-5 hitters in the bottom of the 11th, Hurley struck out the first two before getting a ground out to second to end it.
“I was supposed to be in for short relief tonight, but I had no idea we were going to go 11 innings,” Hurley said. “My mentality was just to keep going out there, throw strikes and pound the zone.
“We’re going to be in these type games again down the road, so winning a game like this gives us confidence.”
Freshman Colton Richards drew the start and pitched five innings. He gave up six hits, three runs, walked none and struck out four.
Senior Nick Iezzi took over for Richards and tossed 2⅓ innings before giving way to Hurley. Iezzi gave up three hits, a run, walked none and struck out four.
Doing the math, the three Greeneville pitchers gave up nine hits, walked none and struck out 15 in 11 innings.
The Greene Devils backed the arms with near-flawless defense, making just one error on an overthrow from the outfield that allowed a runner to move from first to second.
“I thought Colton was fantastic. I thought Nick threw well. And Will was outstanding,” Collins said.
Sullivan South took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Drew Hoover singled to center and scored on a double down the left-field line by Brody Ratliff.
The Rebels threatened in the fifth when Eli Jennings doubled to right with one out, but he was gunned down at the plate when Iezzi fielded a single by Jackson Dean in center and threw a strike to catcher Avery Collins.
That fired up the Greene Devils, who got two-run singles from Hurley and Townsley in the sixth to grab a 4-1 lead.
Sullivan South tied it 4-4 with three runs in the bottom of the sixth on RBI singles from Ratliff and Sean Reed and an RBI ground out from Marshall Buchanan.
Greeneville finished with seven hits – two singles each from Hurley and Townsley, a double from Collins, a single from Trey Massengill and a bunt single from Ayden Cheney.
Massengill, Hurley and Walker turned a 6-4-3 double play in the fourth.