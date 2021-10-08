Brady Quillen and Corbin Cannon are like kids in a candy store.
No. Make that quarterbacks in a receiver store.
Like rushing to a counter to pick out a sugary treat, the Greeneville Greene Devils’ signal callers hustle to the line of scrimmage to pick out someone to catch a pass.
The choices – Jakobi Gillespie, Mason Laws, Jaden Stevenson, Adjatay Dabbs, Jayquan Price, Mason Gudger – are plentiful, and one is just as sweet as the next.
Some mind-blowing numbers from Greeneville’s 7-0 start:
- Gillespie has 20 catches for 526 yards and six touchdowns.
- Laws has 12 catches for 336 yards and four TDs.
- Stevenson has 11 catches for 295 yards and five TDs.
- Dabbs has 15 catches for 260 yards and three TDs.
- Price has four catches for 155 yards and two TDs.
- Gudger, the Devils’ star running back, has four catches for 118 yards and two TDs.
- Dabbs, Gillespie, Gudger and Laws each have catches of 80 yards or better, while Price has a long of 75 yards and Stevenson has a long of 50 yards.
- Quillen, the starter under center, has completed 47 of 66 passes for 1,094 yards and 12 TDs with just two interceptions.
- Cannon, the backup, has completed 19 of 35 attempts for 538 yards and 10 TDs with just one pick.
“The kind of offense we have this year is just unbelievable,” Quillen said. “We’ve been clicking on all cylinders since the very first game and we’ve gotten better each week. Through great coaching, hard work and the effort everyone gives every game, we’ve been able to put up some crazy numbers.”
The key ingredient to Greeneville’s passing game is speed. All the receivers and Gudger are burners. And more than once, Cannon says every receiver has been open when he’s taken a snap.
“Sometimes, it’s just a matter of who you throw the ball to,” he said. “It’s truly amazing when you think about the talent we have at receiver. All four dudes (Gillespie, Laws, Stevenson, Dabbs) and even the fifth dude that comes in, Jayquan, are just so athletic.
“As long as we put the ball near them, they’re going to make a play and there’s a pretty good chance they’ll end up scoring.”
Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen says he and his coaching staff knew as far back as individual workouts last winter and during 7-on-7 competitions over the summer that the passing game was going to be special this fall.
“One, everybody can run. I don’t know that we’ve ever had a group of guys that can run like these guys can,” he said. “We’ve had some big-time receivers in my 15 years here, but it’s been two, maybe three, at a time. I don’t know if there’s ever been a year where we’ve been able to put four really complete receivers on the field at the same time like we can now. It’s rare.
“Anytime any of those dudes catch a ball, they’ve got a chance to take it to the house.”
Greeneville’s passing game works off the running game and vice versa.
Gudger has rushed for 934 yards and 20 TDs on 88 carries. It all adds up to a balanced offense that is averaging 54 points and 459 yards – 244 passing, 215 rushing – per game.
“As a defensive coordinator for the other team, you’re going to have to decide, ‘Am I going to put an extra guy in the box to try to stop the run, or am I going to put an extra guy somewhere in the secondary or at linebacker to try to stop the pass?’” Spradlen said. “You’re going to have to pick your poison as to which one you want to try to stop. It’s hard to stop both.”
Of course, none of Greeneville’s offensive success could happen without its big men up front. Left tackle Terry Grove, left guard Mikeal Pillar, center Angus Wirt, right guard Ty Williams and right tackle Kameron Lester have given the quarterbacks time for plays to develop as well as lanes for Gudger to explode through.
“If we’re going to win games, we’ve got to be physical and win up front,” Spradlen said. “Those guys know their names aren’t going to be in the newspaper as much. They know they aren’t going to get the glory everybody else does. But if they’re not playing good, we’re not going to be able to do the things we’re doing right now. And that’s a fact.
“They’re just a big, strong, athletic group. We’re fortunate to have them.”
THIS WEEK
On Friday night, Greeneville – the state’s top-ranked team in Class 4A – will host Oak Ridge, which lost 28-7 to Summitt in last year’s Class 5A state championship game and is 2-4 this season.
Spradlen says Oak Ridge’s record is very deceiving, though. The Wildcats’ losses have been 14-9 against Bearden and 35-30 against Farragut – both Class 6A schools – and 28-20 against South-Doyle (ranked 10th in Class 4A) and 38-7 last week against Powell (ranked No. 2 in Class 5A).
“It’s not coach talk this week. Oak Ridge is the best dang 2-4 football team that I’ve seen,” Spradlen said. “They have four kids who have Power 5 offers and they’re all skill dudes. They have two running backs with Power 5 offers, a receiver with Power 5 offers and another kid with Power 5 offers who plays corner and receiver.
“Without a doubt, they’ll be able to match our skill level as close as anybody has all year.”
Oak Ridge’s two biggest offensive threats are senior running back Kendall Jackson, who has offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss and Tennessee, and sophomore receiver Brandon Heyward, who has offers from Kentucky, Michigan State and Tennessee.
Behind a young offensive line, Jackson has mustered just 219 yards and two TDs on 54 carries.
Spradlen says Oak Ridge fired its offensive coordinator this week, making it tougher to get a read on the type offense the Wildcats might run.
“They have a guy who was on the defensive side of the ball who’s going to be calling the offense for them now,” Spradlen said. “Most weeks, we can dial in what we figure teams are going to try to do against us. With another guy calling plays for them now, you don’t know exactly what they’re going to line up in. That will be a challenge for us defensively.”