GRAY — The young and talented Greeneville Greene Devils are learning things about themselves every day.
In the Johnny Whited tournament on Friday, they learned they can bounce back in a big way, defeating Christiansburg out of Virginia 7-5 and Daniel Boone 10-7 a day after being run-ruled 10-0 by Science Hill.
“Words can’t even say what this means to, what this does for these kids,” said Greeneville coach Andy Collins, whose Devils improve to 7-13-1. “Just them competing, competing, competing. We competed.
“I just asked them (before Friday’s games) to just compete on every pitch, compete every at bat, compete on every catch, compete on every play. I think maybe something clicked for them with that.”
Most impressive was the win over Christiansburg as the Devils erased a 5-2 deficit with five runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Parker Shipley was hit by a pitch to lead off the seventh and scored on a double to center field by Colton Richards to pull Greeneville within 5-3.
After Ty Casteel walked to put runners on first and second, Eli House singled to score Richards to make it 5-4.
Kobe Mundy, running for Casteel, took third on House’s hit and scored on a single to left by Preston Justice to tie it 5-5.
An out later, Carson Norris walked to load the bases with Conner Shipley – running for House – moving to third and Justice moving to second.
Then with two out, Carson Quillen lifted a high pop fly behind short that was dropped by Christiansburg’s left fielder, allowing Conner Shipley and Justice to score to make it 7-5.
Parker Shipley retired Christiansburg in order in the bottom of the seventh inning, striking out one, to earn the save.
Caden Fillers tossed a scoreless sixth, giving up a hit, to notch the win.
Richards finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Casteel had a hit and an RBI, and Quillen and Parker Shipley each had a hit.
Collins says Friday lends legitimacy to the work the Greene Devils have put in to get better.
“Buying into what we’re trying to do is a huge part of that,” he said. “We hit a reset Monday and Tuesday and we competed against Science Hill (on Thursday) even though the score might not show that. To come back today after we compete and still lose the way we did against Science Hill is a hard thing for kids to do. I commend them for jumping into today. The energy was there.”
In the 10-7 win over Daniel Boone, Greeneville never trailed.
Richards stayed hot at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a triple and three RBI. Quillen, Parker Shipley and Mundy each had a hit an an RBI, House had a hit, and Casteel and Norris each had an RBI.
Parker Shipley drew the start and pitched six innings for the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, walked three and struck out 10.
After Daniel Boone scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it 10-7 with no outs, Quillen took the mound and struck out all three batters he faced to notch the save.
Greeneville is slated to play Morristown East in the Whited tourney on Saturday at Cardinal Park in Johnson City.