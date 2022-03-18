MURFREESBORO — Greeneville’s upperclassmen have been doing this long enough. They know wins rarely come easy this time of year, especially at the state tournament.
No wonder they handled the postseason pressure so well, even after falling behind for the first time Friday morning. Showing a defending champion’s mettle, the Greene Devils withstood Stone Memorial’s second-half comeback and responded with a 59-55 win in the TSSAA Class 3A state semifinals.
Cade Capps’ first 3-pointer put Greeneville (30-6) behind for the first time at 50-49. But no big deal with Ja’Kobi Gillespie in charge.
The senior guard buried his sixth 3-pointer just 15 seconds later, giving the Devils a 52-50 lead with 3:06 to play.
And even when Capps delivered from deep again, another Greeneville senior came through. Gillespie missed, but Terry Grove tipped the ball in with 1:33 remaining for a 54-53 Greeneville lead.
To Reid Satterfield, Grove’s offensive rebound looked awfully familiar, as in Gillespie’s offensive board against Jackson South Side in the 2021 Class 2A state championship. That rebound came with just three seconds left, as the Greene Devils won 47-46.
“When Terry got that rebound today, I kind of thought of that,” Satterfield said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”
But most in attendance knew what to expect with Gillespie, Adjatay Dabbs and Grove shooting free throws in the final 32 seconds. The Devils went 5-of-6 at the line to put the game away before a late Stone Memorial basket.
KOBI COMES IN CLUTCH
No dunks this time, but plenty of 3-pointers for Gillespie – six of them. Despite facing double teams throughout the game, Gillespie went 6-of-11 from behind the arc and 10-of-20 overall for a game-high 32 points.
His fifth triple answered a 3-pointer by Matthew Bilbrey and put Greeneville ahead 29-21 to start the third quarter. His layup and Satterfield’s 3-pointer gave Greeneville a 42-36 lead in the fourth quarter before the Panthers (21-11) fought back. Gillespie hit a short jumper to break a 47-47 deadlock with 3:34 to play.
“I was just trying to score quick,” Gillespie said. We could’ve played better D, but we can just pick it up the next game … this is what we’ve been working for all year. We finally get to go play for (the state title).”
Dabbs, Greeneville’s second leading scorer with nine points, scored all three of his field goals during a span of 2:14 in the third quarter. Stone Memorial twice pulled within a point, but Dabbs’ second 3-pointer made it 37-33 with 1:32 until the fourth.
Grove finished with seven points, and Satterfield had six on two 3-pointers.
PAINT IT BLACK
Not only did Stone Memorial refuse to fold, but the Panthers outscored Greeneville 24-12 in the paint. Bilbrey shot 6-of-11 and led Stone with 18 points, while Capps had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
“They just kept getting to the paint,” Dabbs said. “That’s one thing that can’t happen.”
The Panthers opened their perimeter shooting by attacking the rim and either scoring or drawing contact. Stone Memorial finished 16-of-18 at the charity stripe.
Bilbrey and Capps combined to shoot 5-of-6 from 3-point range in the second half.
“They get a lot of kudos defensively; we couldn’t get to the basket much because of how they clogged up the lane,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “We didn’t do a great job of creating space, which is something we thrive on. They were beating us to loose balls, they were rebounding better than us, all the little things you’ve got to do to be great, I don’t know that we did that today.”
The Greene Devils held a 29-25 edge in rebounding and a 14-6 advantage in second-chance points.
Greeneville led 15-13 in the second quarter when Gillespie took over, burying two straight 3-pointers and then two free throws after a technical foul. Gillespie’s sudden eruption took place in a stretch of 1:10 and put the Devils ahead by 10. And he wasn’t done, hitting another 3-pointer to make it 26-15 with 2:05 until halftime.
UP NEXT
The Greene Devils face Jackson South Side, a 51-50 winner over Fulton, for the Class 3A state championship on Saturday. The championship rematch at the Murphy Center is set for 2:30 p.m. ET.
G 13 13 11 22 — 59 SM 11 7 18 19 — 55
G (59): Ja’Kobi Gillespie 32, Adjatay Dabbs 9, Terry Grove 7, Reid Satterfield 6, Jayquan Price 3, Ty Williams 2.
SM (55): Matthew Bilbrey 18, Cade Capps 14, Dylan Whittenburg 9, Brady Lane 5, Conner Bowman 4, Blake Holt 3, Preston Mayberry 2.
3-pointers: Ja’Kobi Gillespie 6, Matthew Bilbrey 3, Cade Capps 2, Adjatay Dabbs 2, Reid Satterfield 2, Jayquan Price.