BRISTOL — The Greeneville Greene Devils’ season of adversity continued on Friday when they learned senior quarterback Drew Gregg will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.
While that is certainly bad news, the Devils drove up to Bristol Friday night and showed they can win without Gregg with a 28-24 victory over the Tennessee Vikings.
“It was a great team win in all phases of the game,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen, whose Devils improve to 3-2. “We have gotten better each week because of how hard the kids have been working out and practicing.
“I could not be more proud of their effort tonight. We have faced adversity all year and tonight the kids just kept on fighting. We took a big step forward as a team tonight.”
Sophomore Brady Quillen replaced Gregg and completed 13 of 17 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 55 yards on 11 carries.
“Brady stepped up big time tonight in a tough situation,” Spradlen said. “He is a guy you can depend on because he does all the little things you ask for as a coach that make a difference.
“He knows the offense and he ran the ball really well tonight. I am really proud of how he played.”
Junior running back Mason Gudger ran for 165 yards and a TD on 20 carries. His 16-yard TD with 1:47 to play pushed the Devils to the win.
“Mason runs the ball like a mad man. His legs never stop,” Spradlen said. “The way he ran the ball tonight helped open up our passing game.
“It all comes back to how hard he works in the weight room and at practice. It’s always good when your best players are your hardest workers.”
Greeneville got on the board first at the 9:32 mark of the first quarter on an 11-yard pass from Quillen to Jakobi Gillespie. Cooper Graham’s PAT made it 7-0.
Tennessee (3-2) tied it 7-7 on a 2-yard TD run by Bryce Snyder with 3:13 to play in the first.
With four seconds to play in the opening quarter, Quillen hit Adjatay Dabbs with an 11-yard TD pass before Graham booted the PAT for a 14-7 lead.
At the 4:23 mark of the second quarter, Tennessee tied it 14-14 when Jaden Keller intercepted a pass from Izaiah Hall and returned it 56 yards for a TD.
With 38 seconds to play in the second, Greeneville’s Nick Iezzi scored on a 1-yard run. Graham’s PAT gave the Devils a 21-14 halftime lead.
Tennessee took a 24-21 lead in the second half on a 32-yard field goal by Jacob Craft and a 24-yard TD run by Keller.
That set up Gudger’s game-winning TD.
In addition to his TD run, Iezzi caught four passes for 63 yards.
Greeneville will host Sullivan Central next Friday.