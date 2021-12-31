BRISTOL — Ever been around a Chihuahua that thinks it’s a Rottweiler?
That’s Greeneville’s Jackson Tillery.
The 5-foot-7 senior guard didn’t score the winning points, but he was smack dab in the middle of the scrap as the Greene Devils rallied from a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to top the Amarillo Sandies out of Texas 58-51 in the third-place game of the 38th Arby’s Classic on Friday at Viking Hall.
Midway through the fourth, Tillery went up among Amarillo’s bigs in the paint – including 7-foot Southern Illinois signee Cade Hornecker – three times to pull down crucial rebounds. And his steal and behind-the-back pass to a trailing Reid Satterfield for a 5-footer gave the Devils their first lead of the second half, 50-49, with 3:32 to play.
“The guy is just a warrior,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said of Tillery. “He just fights and he’s a great rebounder, especially for his size. He’s just a guy who really helps make us go.
“You always love to see guys who work hard and play hard who really might not have the best skill in the world but take what they have, accept their role and use that for the team. It’s a cool thing.”
Tillery’s final stat line – five points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and the biggest guts on the floor.
As Greeneville was shaking off an eight-point deficit in the first quarter, Tillery came up with a steal, raced to the other end and was whacked across the face while making a layup.
He then went to the line, banked in the free throw – for style, of course – to pull the Devils within two points and had to leave the game for a few minutes to stop his nose from bleeding.
“He’s gotten beat up more here this week … he’s been bloodied three times, his back was killing him today because of a charge he took last night,” Woolsey said.
Satterfield seemed to enjoy being on the receiving end of the razzle-dazzle from Tillery in the fourth.
“I knew he was going behind the back with it because he’s not smooth with it. He has to hold the ball right here a little bit,” Satterfield said with a chuckle, holding his hands at his right hip.
Whatever works, right?
After Satterfield’s bucket pushed Greeneville ahead, Hornecker dropped in a hook shot at the other end to give Amarillo a 51-50 lead with 2:20 to play.
That turned out to be the last bucket for the Sandies, though, as Greeneville closed on an 8-0 run.
A steal and layup from Adjatay Dabbs gave the Devils a 52-51 lead before Ja’Kobi Gillespie dropped in two free throws to make it 54-51 with 41 seconds left.
Amarillo sharpshooter Brendan Hausen then misfired on two straight 3-pointers that could have tied it.
After that, the Sandies were forced to foul and Gillespie and Dabbs each knocked down two free throws for the 58-51 final.
The third-place finish by Greeneville is the highest in the Arby’s Classic by a team from Northeast Tennessee since Science Hill was third in 2005.
“It was a lot of bus riding this week. It’s over an hour drive up here every day,” said Woolsey, whose Devils went 3-1 in the Classic to improve to 11-4. “It’s a grind for the kids, a grind for the coaches. To come here and play well is really rewarding. We feel like we’re taking steps in the right direction.”
Greeneville led 17-14 after one quarter, 29-28 at halftime and trailed 42-40 after three.
Gillespie led all scorers with 28 points, including four 3-pointers, and Satterfield had 14 points, including three 3s.
Amarillo (16-7) got 18 points from Hausen and 12 from Hornecker.
Greeneville will host Bearden on Tuesday.