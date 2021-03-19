DANDRIDGE — The Greeneville Greene Devils pushed across three runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 4-3 baseball win over the Jefferson County Patriots on Friday afternoon.
It’s the second time this week Greeneville (2-1) has rallied to beat Jefferson County (1-2). On Monday, the Devils erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth en route to a 9-6 win.
With Greeneville trailing 3-1 in the seventh on Friday, Preston Justice sparked the rally with a sharp single to right field and took second on an error when the ball got past Jefferson County right fielder Maddux Rogers.
Justice then moved to third on a passed ball and Nick Iezzi walked to put runners on the corners before Ayden Cheney lifted a sacrifice fly to left to pull Greeneville within 3-2.
After Hunter Richards walked to put runners on first and second, Walker Townsley lined a two-out single to center to score Iezzi to tie it 3-3.
Will Hurley then reached on an error by Jefferson County second baseman Peyton Stiltner, allowing Richards to score to push Greeneville ahead 4-3.
Iezzi pitched the bottom of the seventh for his second save. Jefferson County put the tying run at second with two out when Greeneville right fielder Parker Shipley misplayed a fly ball by Rogers, but Iezzi struck out Isaac Lawson – who had two hits in his first three at bats – to end the game.
Cheney pitched a hitless, scoreless sixth for the win. He walked one.
Greeneville starter Colton Richards pitched the first five innings. He gave up four hits, three runs, walked one and struck out three.
Jefferson County reliever Hunter Hansen took the loss. In 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs (two earned), walked two and struck out two.
Hansen also took the loss in relief on Monday.
Jefferson County starter Matt Romines pitched 4 2/3 innings. He gave up two hits, a run, walked five and struck out two.
Greeneville scored its first run in the fifth. Adrian Bundy reached on a lead-off walk and courtesy runner AJ Smith later scored when Cheney worked a two-out, bases-loaded walk.
The Devils had five hits, one each from Trey Massengill, Townsley, Hurley, Bundy and Justice.
Tanner Franklin was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Jefferson County.
Greeneville will host South Greene at 5 p.m. Monday.