For the 12th straight season, not counting the canceled 2020 campaign, Greeneville’s boys soccer team ruled its district. With Thursday’s 8-3 win over Tennessee High at Burley Stadium, Greeneville claimed the District 1-2A championship.
Seven players found the back of the net for Greeneville (11-5-3), which took 31 shots to the Vikings’ eight. The Greene Devils finished with 20 shots on goal, while all three of Tennessee High’s shots on connected.
Greeneville’s back line played a role in the scoring barrage, too, starting when Connor Stayton assisted Cade Snelson’s 19th minute tap-in. Less than a minute later, Drew Shelton drew a foul in the box and hit the penalty kick for a 2-0 lead.
Drew Hillyer surprised the Vikings in the 45th minute, firing a 30-yard banger into the upper 90 to make it a 6-1 game.
“That’s probably the goal of the night right there,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “That’s a quality hit for him.”
Greeneville scored three times in the final 10 minutes of the first half. Austin Beets dribbled into the 6-yard box and finished in the 31st, before Alden Wakefield hit a 20-yard blast in the 36th.
Beets then assisted a tap-in by Blake Rogers in the 40th minute for a 5-1 halftime lead.
“Austin did a really good job, not just dribbling up top and possessing, but he came back and gave us some strength at midfield,” Graham said. “We’ve been talking to the boys about just playing a total game, not worrying about position, just keeping our shape. They’re really starting to buy in to it … that back line on those overlaps, that’s huge.”
Shelton scored his second goal in the 58th minute, a 15-yard shot to put the Devils up 7-1.
Brady Quillen’s 8-yard shot found its mark in the 77th minute for the final count.
Matthew Cardoso completed the hat trick to lead Tennessee High. His 40-yard shot in the 25th minute cut Greeneville’s lead to 2-1.
But the Vikings didn’t get another shot on goal until the 61st minute, when Cardoso scored from 30 yards. He completed the hat trick on an 18-yard free kick in the 66th, but Greeneville still led 7-3.
Eli Knowles finished with 12 saves for Tennessee High, while Aiden Creech didn’t face any shots on goal other than Cardoso’s hat trick.
Greeneville will host District 2-2A runner-up Union County in Tuesday’s Region 1-2A semifinal round. Kickoff is currently set for 6 p.m.