Senior right-hander Nick Iezzi pitched four solid innings and Greeneville cranked out 11 hits and took advantage of eight Chuckey-Doak errors in a 20-3 District 2-2A win on Monday at Dale Alexander Field.
Greeneville improves to 14-4 overall and 5-0 in the district, while Chuckey-Doak falls to 7-8, 4-1. The two teams play at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Chuckey-Doak.
In Iezzi’s four innings, he gave up two hits, three runs (two earned), walked one and struck out eight to run his record to 2-1.
Junior right-hander AJ Smith closed the game with a scoreless fifth. He gave up a hit and struck out one.
Iezzi also went 2-for-2 with a double and four runs scored.
Sophomore Parker Shipley had two hits and two RBI for Greeneville; senior Ayden Cheney had two hits and an RBI; senior Adrian Bundy had a three-run double; senior Walker Townsley had a double and an RBI; and seniors Trey Massengill, Avery Collins and Will Hurley each had a hit and an RBI.
Chuckey-Doak got a double and three RBI from Dylan Shelton. Cadin Tullock and Luke Myers each had a hit.
Right-hander Connor Lamons drew the start on the mound and took the loss. In 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, 13 runs (four earned), walked five and struck out one.