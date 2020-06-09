Nearly three months after being shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, the Greeneville Greene Devils baseball team opened summer workouts at Dale Alexander Field on Monday.
And you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone more thrilled to be back on the diamond than Greeneville assistant coach Brian Everhart.
“Baseball is back,” Everhart said by phone Monday evening. “… I’m jacked up. It’s exciting. I’m ready to go and I know the kids are, too.”
Safety measures for Monday’s workouts included all coaches and players having temperatures taken prior to taking the field, and distancing of 6 feet while on the field.
“Things went fantastic,” Everhart said. “The Greeneville City Schools central office team, the administration team at the high school and Coach (Brad) Woolsey, our athletic director, what they laid out has been just phenomenal. It was very smoothly run. There were no hiccups.
“The kids were very responsive to the protocol and followed it directly. You could tell it was on their minds, but it went very, very smooth.”
Once the Devils took the field, they were split into groups of nine players and one coach. One group worked on the left-field side while the other group worked on the right-field side.
“Being an outdoor sport, we’re very fortunate to have space with the sport we play and it’s outdoors,” Everhart said. “… We were able to stretch, throw. Guys were able to get some live reads off of fungo and we did some small sided defensive work. We did some batting practice in the cage, getting some swings in.
“We were outside getting a feel for the baseball. You know, putting the glove back on, putting the batting gloves back on. I think the guys were very, very excited about that.”
SUMMER LEAGUE
Greeneville will play in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League this summer at the Johnson City Cardinals and Elizabethton Twins stadiums. Sixteen teams are playing in Johnson City and Elizabethton, while 12 teams are playing at Smokies Stadium in Kodak. Each team will play 12 games with a world series at the end of the regular season.
Play got underway at Smokies Stadium on Thursday night, while play got underway in Johnson City and Elizabethton on Monday night.
The league is not sanctioned by the TSSAA, thus teams will not use school nicknames. Greeneville will play as the Demons and opens its schedule against the Raiders (Sullivan North) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Twins stadium.
“Just super excited (about playing in the league),” Greeneville coach Andy Collins said by phone on Sunday. “I know our seniors didn’t get to finish their seasons this spring. But as you sit and examine everything that has happened, it hurt our juniors, sophomores and freshmen, too. This league will be a great chance to see those younger guys play.”
Before the remainder of the high school spring sports schedule was canceled in March, Greeneville went 3-3 in the first week of its season.
Rising senior right-handed pitchers Ayden Cheney, Will Hurley and Hunter Richards all logged quality innings in the Devils’ six games.
Cheney pitched the first 4⅔ innings of a 3-2 loss at Seymour. He gave up two hits, two runs (one earned), walked four and struck out two.
In an 8-5 win over Tennessee High at Jeff County, Hurley pitched the first five innings, gave up six hits, two unearned runs, walked two and struck out four.
Richards went the distance in a 3-0 loss to Jefferson County at Jeff County. In 5⅓ innings, he gave up five hits, walked five, struck out five and picked off a runner at first base.
Greeneville hitters also posted some quality at bats in the six games.
Center fielder Nick Iezzi, a rising senior, batted .421 (8-for-19) with a double, triple, home run, three walks, a team-best five RBI and a team-best six runs scored for the week.
Cheney had four hits and two RBI; rising senior Adrian Bundy had three hits and three RBI; and rising senior Avery Collins had two hits, including a double, and three RBI.
Bundy led Greeneville’s defense, handling 17 chances and turning two double plays with just one error while playing second base, shortstop, third base and catching.
“I’m going to approach this league as very, very laid back,” Andy Collins said. “I can probably play a group for seven innings and win a game. But I think it’s important in this league to give other guys a chance to play as well. That will really help us.
“Basically, it’s not worrying about winning or losing, but seeing where we’re at as a program.”
Spectators will be allowed at the games with admission being $5.
Greeneville’s schedule:
June 8 – vs. Raiders (Sullivan North) at Elizabethton, 7:30 p.m.
June 15 – vs. Bulldogs (Hampton) at Johnson City, 7:30 p.m.
June 17 – vs. Volunteers (Volunteer) at Johnson City, 5 p.m.
June 24 – vs. Cyclones (Elizabethton) at Elizabethton, 5 p.m.
June 29 – vs. Falcons (Abingdon) at Elizabethton, 7:30 p.m.
June 30 – The Boro (David Crockett) at Johnson City, 7:30 p.m.
July 8 – vs. Express (John S. Battle) at Johnson City, 5 p.m.
July 13 doubleheader – vs. Vikings (Tennessee) at Elizabethton, 5 p.m.; vs. Wahoos (Cherokee) at Elizabethton, 7:30 p.m.
July 21 doubleheader – vs. Pirates (University) at Elizabethton, 5 p.m.; vs. Team Whited (Dobyns-Bennett) at Johnson City, 7:30 p.m.
July 27 – vs. Home of Daniel Norris (Science Hill) at Elizabethton, 7:30 p.m.
BARNETT RETURNS
Andy Barnett has returned as an assistant coach for the Greeneville baseball team and was on the field with the Devils on Monday.
Barnett coached baseball and boys basketball at Greeneville Middle School this past year. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach on Greeneville’s high school baseball and basketball teams, helping the Devils win the Class 2A baseball state championship in 2018.
“I’m so excited to have Coach Barnett back,” Andy Collins said. “He complements me and Brian so much. Talking with him before he came back, it was like, ‘Hey, do you want to do the same thing we did in 2018?’ He was all on board when I asked him that.
“He, Brian and I are the ones who coached the state championship team in 2018. I don’t see why we can’t make that happen again.”
While the Devils have brought back Barnett, they have said goodbye to assistant coach Jarel McDade. A standout outfielder on the Tusculum University baseball team in 2018 and 2019, McDade has gone home to Texas to continue his pro career in an independent league.
“One reason I hated we missed most of the season in the spring is because Jarel was fantastic with the players in the weight room and we didn’t get to fully see the fruits of that,” Andy Collins said. “He really worked our guys hard.”