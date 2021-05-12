The Claiborne Bulldogs rolled into Dale Alexander Field on Tuesday with District 2-2A’s pitcher of the year, the offensive player of the year and a total of six all-district players on their bus.
Didn’t make a bit of difference. The Bulldogs rolled out of town with their third lopsided loss of the season to the Greeneville Greene Devils, this time 11-1 in the second round of the district tournament.
“I feel like we were just playing with a chip on our shoulder the whole time,” said Greeneville senior catcher Avery Collins. “We knew we were facing the quote-unquote pitcher of the year, so we just wanted to play our game and make a statement.”
It’s tough to fault the Greene Devils for being bitter. They went 11-1 during the district regular season and earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament. In those 12 district games, they batted .367 as a team while opponents batted just .128, and they outscored opponents 136-15.
Yet, despite those gaudy numbers, no Greene Devil player won a superlative such as pitcher of the year, offensive player of the year, etc., in the district awards chosen by coaches and released on Saturday.
“We all said at the beginning of the year what our goal was this season, and nobody gave an individual goal,” Collins said. “Nobody said they wanted to be the conference pitcher of the year, MVP or anything like that. We all said, ‘State championship.’
“We just have bigger things in mind than conference superlatives and I think we showed that tonight. ‘Ya’ll can have the superlatives. We’ll take care of business.’”
Collins made the biggest statement on Tuesday. Against pitcher of the year Sunny Smith, he belted a two-run home run the opposite way to left field in his first at bat in the first inning and drove in another run with a sharp single to right in the second inning. In his final two at bats, he was hit by pitches from Claiborne relievers.
“I wanted to stay middle more instead of trying to yank something, and I got ahold of that one,” Collins said of his third homer of the season. “It felt great. I mean, we were facing the conference pitcher of the year, right?”
Smith lasted just 2 2/3 innings. He gave up nine hits, six runs, walked one, hit a batter and struck out three.
Greeneville senior starter Will Hurley (8-0) shut out Claiborne for the first three innings of the six-inning, run-rule game for the win. He gave up two hits, walked two and struck out six.
Freshman Colton Richards tossed the final three innings to earn his first save of the season. He gave up four hits, a run, walked one and struck out two.
Hurley’s outing follows his seven-inning no-hitter against Claiborne in a 9-0 regular season win on Thursday in Greeneville.
“In my opinion,” Collins said, “Will is the conference pitcher of the year.”
Hurley and Richards held Claiborne’s Tyler Myatt, the district offensive player of the year, hitless in three at bats. In three games against Greeneville this season, Myatt has gone just 1-for-8 with a single.
Greeneville finished with 13 hits and scored at least one run in every inning Tuesday.
Trey Massengill was 3-for-4, was hit by a pitch, stole five bases and scored four runs from the lead-off spot.
Ayden Cheney was 2-for-4 with two RBI; Nick Iezzi was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI; Hurley was 1-for-2; Walker Townsley was 1-for-4 with an RBI; Preston Justice was 1-for-3; and Ty Casteel had a pinch-hit double.
The Greene Devils got solid defense from Iezzi in center field, Ayden Cheney in left and Adrian Bundy at third base.
Iezzi ran down a fly ball deep over his head and made a back-handed catch over his left shoulder to strand two runners in the third inning, and he made a diving catch in the gap in right to strand two runners in the sixth.
Cheney ran down a deep fly ball in the left-field corner and made a back-handed catch over his left shoulder to end the first inning.
Bundy cleanly handled three chances at third. In the fourth inning, he backhanded a chopper behind the bag at third and threw a strike to Townsley at first for the second out of the inning. And in the sixth inning, he ranged to his left for a slow roller and whipped a perfect throw to Hurley at second to start what was nearly a double play.
The district tournament shifts to Pioneer Park at Tusculum University for three games on Wednesday.
No. 2 seed Grainger will play No. 3 seed Chuckey-Doak in the winners bracket at 2:30 p.m. No. 4 seed Claiborne will play the Grainger-Chuckey-Doak loser in a losers bracket game at 5 p.m. And Greeneville, now 26-7, will play the Grainger-Chuckey-Doak winner in a semifinal game at 7:30 p.m.