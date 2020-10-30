Greeneville scored four touchdowns within the first 10 minutes of the ball game and never looked back, romping past Sullivan East 68-14 Friday night at Burley Stadium in the regular season finale for both Region 1-4A teams.
Now the Greene Devils, 7-3 on the season and the No. 2 seed out of Region 1, can look forward to the postseason, which begins next Friday night. Greeneville will be back at Burley Stadium and has a date with Chattanooga Howard in a first round game, however Howard did not play their regular season finale because of COVID within the program.
Devil Coach Eddie Spradlen had said prior to the game that he was happy his squad would be going against a team that likes to throw the ball around, and he got his wish. East quarterback Ethan Bradford is a gunslinger, firing 39 passes in the game, completing 23 for 219 yards. But the Devils picked off two of his aerials and except for one passing bomb that set up a score, they limited the Patriots to mostly short passes.
Meanwhile, the Devils enjoyed Senior Night to the fullest. Offensively they were on track, picking up 506 total yards in the contest, 326 of those rushing, with a host of Greene Devils lugging the pigskin. Reserves began playing in the second quarter for Greeneville after the home team lit up the board with 34 points in the first quarter and 54 in the opening half.
Greeneville amassed 10 touchdowns by eight different players in the game. They ran 11 plays on offense in the opening quarter and scored five TDs.
Adjatay Dabbs got things started by returning the opening kickoff from his 10 all the way to the Patriot 22 before tripping and falling. In three plays, sophomore quarterback Brady Quillen guided the team to the end zone in three plays, with Mason Gudger going the final 3 yards for the score. Cooper Graham kicked the PAT and only 1:17 had elapsed off the game clock.
The Pats ran three plays and punted, and the punt rolled dead at the 49. Quillen went for it all on first down and connected with Jakobi Gillespie on a 51-yard touchdown bomb. Graham’s PAT made it 14-0 and three minutes had not clicked off the clock.
East picked up one first down and moved near midfield, deciding to go for it on fourth down. Trey Mayes nabbed back Dominic Cross in the backfield for a loss and the Devils took over at the East 45.
On first down, Gudger took the handoff around the left side and broke into space, leaving defenders in his wake for a 45-yard TD run. Another Graham PAT pushed it to 21-0.
Greeneville forced another punt and Quillen took over. He had most of a 22-yard run wiped out by a penalty, but then got a pair of nice runs before connecting with Dabbs for a 7-yard touchdown. Graham kicked the point.
The defense got the next score. Bradford had a pass tipped and Damien Short picked it off for Greeneville at the East 22, scooting into the end zone from there. The PAT failed but it was 34-0 before the quarter ended.
The Devils began inserting the reserves, and backup quarterback Izaiah Hall guided his team to another score, picking up 30 yards on a keeper before passing 13 yards to Steven Myers for a touchdown.
East then picked up some steam and scored two second quarter touchdowns. They drove 63 yards for the first one, with Cross scoring on a 2-yd run and AJ Torbett kicking the PAT. Greeneville answered with yet another touchdown, this one on a 3-yard run by Anthony Peterson, who picked up all 73 yards himself on the drive.
The Patriots got another touchdown on a 2-yard run by Cross, set up by a 67-yard pass from Bradford to Caleb Smith.
But Greeneville would get another tally just before intermission as Hall broke free on a 52-yard run to make the halftime margin 54-14.
The mercy rule was in effect the second half, but Greeneville got a touchdown in each of the final two quarters. Freshman Amanuel Dickson got the first one on a 53-yard run in the third canto, and the Devils’ third quarterback, Corbin Cannon, passed 69 yards to Steven Myers for the final tally.
Izaiah Hall rushed for 93 yards and Anthony Peterson had 73 for GHS. Mason Gudger carried only three times but netted 52 yards.
In passing, Brady Quillen was 4-for-4 for 77 yards and Hall was also 4-of-4 for 34 yards. As a team the Devils hit 9-of-10 passes. Steven Myers caught five balls for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
Dominic Cross led Sullivan East with 47 yards on 16 carries. Hunter Brown caught eight of Bradford’s passes for 59 yards.